Neutralize the great political landmine





Greece must be the only country in the world that starts talking about when the next elections will be held almost as soon as a government is chosen. Sure, the rumor mill took a while to heat up this time around, but now it’s running at full speed. The subject is discussed in cafes and salons across the country. The bets are tight and fast some without malice, others on the contrary. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis believes it is intrinsic to his brand that he ends his four-year term before considering elections. It is the responsible and institutionally correct thing to do, in his opinion. And that’s true, but on the one hand: the landmine of simple proportional representation that is looming and threatening to shatter the country. The risk is too great. It is a landmine that must be neutralized quickly and effectively. The country needs a clear period of political calm and predictability if it is to put the crisis behind it once and for all, emerge from the pandemic and stay on track for growth. There are many arguments for the government to go to the polls in the spring and some of them are good. Unable to find its voice and tap into the frustration felt by part of the public, the opposition is changing. There is room on the right of New Democracy for something new that could draw its strength from the world of social media and the powerful anti-systemic trend that has found a new raison d’être with the anti-vaccination movement. . A leader has not emerged in this area, but the public is there, and as one seasoned politician has said, someone will eventually settle where there is demand. With the main opposition trapped by its own contradictions and introversion, and the disorganized and leaderless Right, it can be said that this is the perfect opportunity for Mitsotakis. But summers have become a time of risk. Forest fires are a constant risk that will not go away. The state and its services are too slow when it comes to change, however effective the political leadership may be. This is a real problem. Next summer will be similar to the previous one, before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan enters the great electoral race for survival with all that this may mean for Greece. The decision is not easy and a lot is at stake for the country. The danger of early elections being called at the wrong time is enormous. Rising prices will test society’s tolerance and citizens are no longer as predictable as they once were, occasionally punishing leaders they believe are blackmailing them politically. We have seen it happen in Canada and elsewhere. Nevertheless, we must keep an eye on the main objective: to escape the great landmine that will take us outside the box of reason and stability.

