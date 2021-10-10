Odisha CM writes to Prime Minister Modi and urges him to withdraw the prohibition order on the lifting of the parboiled rice surplus





Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to withdraw the “restrictive order” on the lifting of the state’s estimated surplus of parboiled rice over the next Kharif marketing season (KMS) 2021-22. CM Patnaik in his letter mentioned that failure to waive the above amount of state surplus parboiled rice due to restrictions imposed by the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) has the potential to ‘severely affect the state’s paddy purchasing operations and affect around 10 lakh farmers in the state. The Chief Minister pointed out that Odisha became a decentralized supply state in KMS 2003-04. Since then, it has undertaken MSP operations for the purchase of paddy in decentralized mode. READ: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches e-commerce platform for Koraput Coffee “Such decentralized procurement has improved the reach of MSP support to paddy producers. The ground rice from the paddy thus purchased is used under the National Food Security Law and other social protection programs of the Indian government and the surplus rice is delivered to the Food Corporation of India (FCI) “, a- he writes. CM Patnaik further stated that the state government estimated the purchase of 52 lakh metric tonnes of rice in KMS 2021-22. “The state’s own rice requirement under all programs is around 24 metric tons of lakh. This indicates that Odisha will have a surplus of 28 tonnes of lakh of rice, of which only 4 tonnes of lakh will be raw rice. This leaves the state with a balance of 24 lakh MT of parboiled rice for evacuation by the FCI. But the latest DFPD decision has put a question mark on the lifting of said state’s rice surplus, said CM Patnaik. . Odisha is primarily a parboiled rice consuming state, and therefore, historically, Odisha’s flour milling industry produces parboiled rice on a massive scale. The state is therefore unable to cope with the situation resulting from a paradigm shift in the surplus rice delivery profile imposed on the state by the DFPD, the letter said. Patnaik further stated that during KMS 2020-21, around 14 lakh farmers sold 77.33 lakh metric tons of paddy (equivalent to 53.35 metric tons of rice) to the state government and MSP contributions approximately Rs 14,444 crore has been transferred to bank accounts. farmers within 24 to 48 hours of buying the paddy. “This has not only benefited farmers, but has also strengthened the state’s rural economy, especially during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” he added. The state government has made special efforts to expand procurement operations to remote areas of the state, in addition to establishing a transparent system in which all processes are operated by computer applications. Regarding the purchase of paddy, CM Patnaik drew the attention of Prime Minister Modi to a letter from the Center dated 31.8.2021 indicating that for the next KMS, no surplus parboiled rice will be accepted from Odisha by the Food Corporation of India. In the above circumstances, your kind personal intervention is requested to instruct the DFPD to accept the state’s estimated surplus of parboiled rice for the next KMS 2021-22 ”, concluded the letter from CM Patnaiks. READ ALSO : Protests against farm law: government reports record purchases and DBT payments to ally fears READ ALSO : Deadlock on agricultural laws continues, but production and purchases increase

