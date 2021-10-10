Menpora admired many installations of Papuan international standard PON XX

Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali was amazed by the number of installations for XX Papua PON which are of international level. Not only the venue where PON sports take place, but also the facilities for the athletes.

One of them is the Koya Koso Sports Building (GOR), Muaratami District, Jayapura Town, which is used for the XX Papua PON indoor volleyball match. According to him, the indoor volleyball court is used for activities both for training and for national level championships.

“I am amazed by GOR Koya Koso. It is extraordinary. There is a main match place, there is also a place for training,” said Amali, quoted on the official website of the Ministry of Youth and des Sports, Sunday (10/10/2021).

“Even if it’s like that, I dare to bring the Asian championship to Papua,” he continued.

He was also amazed by the facilities provided by the venue and the accommodation of the indoor volleyball athletes at Koya Koso. Based on the PBVSI explanation, observations and statements from athletes, coaches, officials and facilities are considered to be in accordance with international standards.

“I have toured the venues and guesthouses for the athletes, both in Mimika and in Merauke, these are representative,” Amali said.

He felt that the venue met the requirements of an international event, as apart from the proper situation on the pitch and stands, they are the only ones that currently have side-by-side training and match facilities.

“I asked PBVSI earlier that it is the only one in Indonesia that currently has training and competition facilities. So if there is an international event, I dare to bring it here, at least. for the Asian level, “he added.

For the guesthouse, it is considered to meet the requirements as it is comfortable and the support facilities are met. Those who live there, namely the athletes, coaches, officials also feel well served.

“The athlete’s guesthouse is important, it’s comfortable, the electricity is fine, the water is fine, and I saw him in the room and asked them that everything was fine,” said declared Amali.

“In addition, conditions like now that require bubble bubbles, the close distance between the guesthouse and the venue is important for convenience, it is doable,” he added.

Amali also reviewed the badminton venues and matches that entered the final round at the Waringin Sports Building (GOR), Jayapura City, Papua. According to him, badminton is one of the flagship sports of the Great Design of National Sports (DBON).

“I think my presence on the badminton site is for monitoring. Because badminton is included in our flagship sport which is part of the National Sports Grand Design. Even badminton is number one,” said Amali.

Amali also believes that XX PON can produce talented athletes who will be encouraged to participate in the national training center (pelatnas). Mostly badminton.

“So I want to make sure that this PON can really produce talent to push us to the national level. It turns out that they are playing juniors. So we have high hopes,” he explained.

Amali also did not forget to review the implementation of the health program, at Paddle Venue, Youtefa Bay, Abepura, Jayapura. In its assessment, the public’s position is immediately linked to athlete access, so it is believed that there are athletes who are exposed to COVID-19 and not because of the spread of society.

“I see various sites, including those now in rowing, where the public is far from athlete access, if there are athletes who are exposed, it is believed that they are not from the community, ”Amali said.

Amali also hopes that the sports venues and facilities created after the end of the PON can be used by the local government to improve sports performance.

“The PON XX sites are amazing, this is an international standard. And I hope it can be used as well as possible by the provincial government and the people of Papua,” said Amali.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Representative Council of the Papuan People (DPRP), Jhony Banua Rouw, expressed his appreciation and gratitude to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for building sports venues and facilities to international standards during the XXth National Sports Week (PON) in Papua.

“I express my great gratitude to the central government, in this case Mr. President Joko Widodo, who provided (built) this extraordinary place,” he said.

Jhony Banua Rouw said his party is committed to using the sports facilities built from the APBN and APBD funds to enhance regional sporting achievements and promote young athletic talents who could make the nation proud internationally. .

“We are confident, after the PON, we will create or put into orbit many potential athletes from Papua who can represent Indonesia as world class,” he said.

