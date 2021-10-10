Boris Johnson’s speech reveals him for what he is

I’ve mentioned before that in a previous life as the editor of a London newspaper, my job was to have lunch with Boris Johnson (and his kind keeper, the famous knee shooter Guto Harri).

It was happy business, filled with his jokes and jokes. Back in the office, my editorial staff would like to know what they said: Was there a topical angle? I could never remember, neither policy, nor statement. Boris had played the joker and I fell in love with it. Why do we always fall into the trap?

It is not a question here of prankster politicians like Donald Trump or George W. Bush but of the role of the clown in the company. We often fall into the trap of joking, joking, or delivering at the very real cost of focusing on content. This is, of course, quite what the Joker wants not only in politics, but also in the classroom, in the office and even at the table.

In my new job as a teacher and my lifelong role as a parent, like anyone in these positions, we quickly spot the wild card, decode the reason for the constant jokes, and develop coping strategies to get the moment back on track. . And before you all write accusing me of being a miserable old jerk, which maybe is true, I’m not talking about laughing with friends in the pub here.

I spoke to a seventh grade mom this week about the danger of her son becoming the class clown after just four weeks at a new school. She sighed, acknowledging the lack of concentration, we were both quite sure what she was motivated to do: to generally deflect the learning process in class in order to cover up the fact that he hadn’t done any of the required assignments. Or that any work done was lazy, sloppy, and lacked real substance. Seems familiar?

Of course, there is also the underlying insecurity of so many pranksters: the desire to curry favor by playing the fool. For decades we have become all too familiar with the Sad Clown, hiding all kinds of insecurities and worse. I can’t write these words without thinking of my comic book hero, Robin Williams. None of us are as funny as him, or as universally loved, but it doesn’t matter if we don’t feel the love.

We know of another trope, the misfit comic: someone who looks or seems unusual, or who maybe has a different sexual, religious or political orientation. They play crazy to make friends through increasingly outlandish behavior. This does not only apply to school children. We can all think of people from the student days and various coworkers like this: masking a lack of focused work and buying friends with humor.

Closer to home, at our own tables, we know the family jokers. We can all be a little bit po-faced here, sucking the life out of harmless pleasure through over-parsing the father’s joke. That said, experienced parents and siblings can pick up on the signals. Often, they take the form of a Pavlovian reaction, turning every moment that calls for serious thought into a back door joke.

Not everyone can make us laugh and this ability should be cherished, but not when it’s just a mask in times that require us to be serious.