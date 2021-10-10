Pandora Papers Investigation Begins





ISLAMABAD:

The federal government has launched a formal investigation against the 700 Pakistanis whose names appeared in the Pandora Papers last week.

The country’s main investigative agencies have been tasked with investigating these individuals. The agencies will also seek assistance from the provincial ministries of revenue and Nadra.

On October 3, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) opened Pandora’s Box – a huge treasure trove of private financial records, dubbed Pandora Papers.

The leaks also named some 700 Pakistanis, including members of the cabinet, who allegedly hid financial secrets through offshore companies.

ICIJ said key members of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s inner circle, including cabinet ministers, their families and major funders, secretly detained an array of companies and trusts holding millions of dollars. of hidden wealth.

The government had announced that it would establish a high-level cell under the leadership of the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission to interview all those on the Pandora Papers with the aim of presenting the facts to the nation.

Read also: Ex-military officers, families among those named in Pandora Papers

The ICIJ’s investigation was the result of 600 journalists in 117 countries, studying for months about 11.9 million leaked documents.

In light of the investigation, reports will be provided to the FIA, NAB and FBR so that legal action can be taken against Pakistanis who have invested in offshore companies in accordance with Pakistani law.

The Pandora Papers investigation has been split into two parts whereby current or former public office holders and turnover will be investigated separately.

In the first phase, details of the Pakistanis whose names appeared in the Pandora Papers are collected regarding their businesses, bank accounts and properties in the country, as well as their daily expenses, children’s education, and wedding expenses. .

Apart from this, details of their overseas trips, medical treatments and purchases are also collected. The agency will also collect details of their public and private bank accounts, mobile data, travel agents and private hotel reservation details.

