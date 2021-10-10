House Republican No.2 refuses to say elections were not stolen





WASHINGTON Second-row House Republican Rep. Steve Scalise repeatedly refused to say on Sunday that the 2020 election was not stolen, supporting Donald Trump’s lie that Democrat Joe Biden won the White House due to massive electoral fraud.

More than 11 months after Americans chose their president and nearly nine months since Biden’s inauguration, Scalise has refused, in a nationwide TV interview, to recognize the legitimacy of the vote, instead sticking to it to his belief that the election results should not have been certified by Congress. .

“I have been very clear from the start,” he said. “If you look at a number of states, they haven’t followed the laws passed by the state that govern the presidential election. That’s what the Constitution of the United States says. States determine what the rules. They say state legislatures determine the rules, “the Louisiana congressman said on” Fox News Sunday. “

Pressed by moderator Chris Wallace on whether the elections went beyond a few irregularities to be considered ‘stolen’, Scalise replied: “These are not just irregularities. established laws that the Constitution says they are supposed to follow. “

Trump stepped down in January weeks after a crowd of his supporters stormed the Capitol in a violent riot in an attempt to prevent Congress from officially declaring Biden the winner.

As Trump mulls over a 2024 presidential bid, he has stepped up efforts to shame and potentially remove members of his party who are seen as disloyal to his false claims that last year’s election was illegitimate. Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy of California, who runs for president if the GOP takes control after the 2022 midterm election, continues to defend Trump and his bogus claims.

At a rally in Iowa on Saturday, Trump spent nearly 30 minutes mistakenly claiming he won Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Senator Charles Grassley, R-Iowa and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds stood on the sidelines and hailed his return to their state.

In fact, no election has been stolen from Trump. Its former attorney general, William Barr, found no evidence of widespread electoral corruption. Allegations of massive electoral fraud were also dismissed by a succession of judges and refuted by state election officials and a branch of the Department of Homeland Security under the Trump administration.

Scalise Sunday appeared to be referring to the legal argument, made in several Trump-backed lawsuits before and after last November’s election, that the Constitution gives election administration power exclusively to state lawmakers. The lawsuits were aimed at overturning a number of accommodations in the era of the pandemic, including expanded postal voting that were put in place by governors, state election officials and judges.

The High Court ultimately dismissed the cases, declining to rule on the matter. There is no indication in any of the lawsuits that the COVID-19 housing modification would have changed a state’s election results.

Representative Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Who sits on a House committee investigating the Jan.6 Capitol uprising, criticized Scalise on Sunday for spreading Trump’s “big lie”.

“Millions of Americans have been sold for election fraud that was stolen,” Cheney tweeted. “Republicans have a duty to tell the American people that this is not true. Continuing the big lie is an attack on the heart of our constitutional republic.”

