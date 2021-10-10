India’s success at the World Junior Championship will inspire several aspiring shooters: PM Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised India’s “outstanding” performance at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship.

India topped the medal count at the World Junior Archery Championships

Outstanding performance of our shooters: PM Narendra Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian shooters after their record breaking performance at the World Junior Championships. PM said the success of the Indian contingent will inspire many aspiring shooters. India won three more gold medals on Friday, the penultimate day of competition, to confirm their top spot. “Exceptional performances from our shooters! India topped the medal standings at the World Junior Archery Championships with 40 medals, including 16 gold. Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the future. This success will inspire many aspiring shooters, ”PM Modi tweeted. Exceptional performance of our shooters! India leads the medal count at the World Junior Archery Championships with 40 medals including 16 gold. Congratulations to the team and best wishes for the future. This success will inspire many aspiring shooters. pic.twitter.com/htz9e0SeqG Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 10 October 2021 Congratulation to @OLyAnshu for winning the money and @ saritamor3 for winning bronze at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships. Best wishes to these outstanding athletes for their future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/2HNzheJ6G7 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 10 October 2021 “Kudos to @OLyAnshu for taking silver and @ saritamor3 for taking bronze at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships. Best wishes to these outstanding athletes for their future efforts,” the PM added on Twitter. In the Junior Men’s Double Trap, Vinay Pratap Singh Chandrawat won gold with a score of 120 while teammate Sehajpreet Singh won silver with 114. In the women’s event, Manvi Soni won gold with 105 while Ishaya Contractor took silver with 90 and Hitasha took bronze with a score of 76. According to the results of the ranking of medals, the first place was won by Indian athletes, who won 40 medals, of which 16 – gold. Second place was occupied by athletes from the United States – a total of 21 medals, including 7 gold. The third is the Italian team with 10 medals, including 3 gold. In total, athletes from 16 countries won prizes. Click here for IndiaToday.ins’ full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

