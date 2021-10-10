Taiwan leader says island won’t bow to China – Asia and the Pacific

Sean Chang (AFP) Taipei, Taiwan ●

Sun 10 October 2021





18:50

0

e97434844e8b78f10c5dca9afbfb58f8

2

Asia and pacific

Taiwan, China, geopolitics, United States, Tsai-Ing-wen

To free



Taiwan will not give in to pressure from Beijing and defend its democratic way of life, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday following an upsurge in incursions by Chinese fighter jets into its air defense zone.

The 23 million inhabitants of autonomous Taiwan live under the constant threat of an invasion by authoritarian China, which regards the island as its territory and has sworn to seize it one day, by force if necessary.

“The more we achieve, the greater the pressure from China,” Tsai said in a speech marking the Taiwan National Day, adding, “No one can force Taiwan to take the path that China has laid out for us.”

She described Taiwan as “resting on the first line of defense of democracy”.

“We hope for a relaxation of relations (with Beijing) and will not act hastily, but we absolutely must not be under any illusions that the Taiwanese people will give in to the pressures,” she said. added.

The two camps have been governed separately since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

Tensions reached their highest level in decades under Chinese President Xi Jinping, who cut off official communication with Taipei after Tsai’s election five years ago and stepped up economic, diplomatic and military pressure.

The latest explosion was an increase in flights of Chinese fighter jets and nuclear-capable bombers in Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Some 150 sorties were made to the area in the days surrounding China’s own national day on October 1 – a record number.

Three Chinese planes, including two fighter jets, entered the area on Sunday, according to the Taiwanese defense ministry.

“Complete reunification”

Xi has made the capture of Taiwan a key focus of his leadership that he is expected to extend for a third term in 2022.

On Saturday, he said in a speech that “the full reunification of our country will be and can be achieved”.

He said he was in favor of “peaceful reunification,” but his comments came after months of heightened military threats, including the recent increase in air incursions as well as high-profile military exercises simulating an invasion of Taiwan.

Last year there was a record 380 releases. There have already been more than 600 this year.

ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan’s territorial airspace. It includes a much larger area that overlaps part of China’s air defense identification area and even includes part of the mainland.

Tsai, who won two elections, is hated by Beijing because it sees Taiwan as an “already independent” country, not part of “one China”.

But it also did nothing to officially declare its independence, which Beijing has long warned would be a “red line” that would trigger an invasion.

She also made offers for talks with Beijing which were rejected.

During Sunday’s speech, Tsai reiterated her call for Beijing “to engage in a dialogue on the basis of parity” and said she supported maintaining the current status quo between the two neighbors.

But she warned that what happens in Taiwan would have major regional and global repercussions.

“Every step we take will influence the future direction of our world, and the future direction of our world will also affect the future of Taiwan itself,” she said.

Polls show that the vast majority of Taiwanese do not want to be ruled by Beijing.

Most are in favor of maintaining the status quo although there is growing Taiwanese nationalist sentiment, especially among young people.

China’s crackdown on Hong Kong, a city Beijing says is a model for how it governs Taiwan, also did little to endow Taiwanese with assurances that their way of life would continue under the regime. of the Communist Party.

“As a Taiwanese, I don’t think we can accept (reunification), just look at what happened in Hong Kong,” said Hung Chen-lun, who came with her two children to attend. to the celebrations of the national day of Sunday. AFP.

Chan Yun-ching, another spectator, said that many Taiwanese simply feel helpless.

“Reunification now is not appropriate. But we are not in a position to declare independence because the international community will not recognize us. It is unnecessary,” he said.