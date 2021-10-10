Politics
Taiwan leader says island won’t bow to China – Asia and the Pacific
Sean Chang (AFP)
Taipei, Taiwan ●
Sun 10 October 2021
Taiwan will not give in to pressure from Beijing and defend its democratic way of life, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday following an upsurge in incursions by Chinese fighter jets into its air defense zone.
The 23 million inhabitants of autonomous Taiwan live under the constant threat of an invasion by authoritarian China, which regards the island as its territory and has sworn to seize it one day, by force if necessary.
“The more we achieve, the greater the pressure from China,” Tsai said in a speech marking the Taiwan National Day, adding, “No one can force Taiwan to take the path that China has laid out for us.”
She described Taiwan as “resting on the first line of defense of democracy”.
“We hope for a relaxation of relations (with Beijing) and will not act hastily, but we absolutely must not be under any illusions that the Taiwanese people will give in to the pressures,” she said. added.
The two camps have been governed separately since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949.
Tensions reached their highest level in decades under Chinese President Xi Jinping, who cut off official communication with Taipei after Tsai’s election five years ago and stepped up economic, diplomatic and military pressure.
The latest explosion was an increase in flights of Chinese fighter jets and nuclear-capable bombers in Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).
Some 150 sorties were made to the area in the days surrounding China’s own national day on October 1 – a record number.
Three Chinese planes, including two fighter jets, entered the area on Sunday, according to the Taiwanese defense ministry.
“Complete reunification”
Xi has made the capture of Taiwan a key focus of his leadership that he is expected to extend for a third term in 2022.
On Saturday, he said in a speech that “the full reunification of our country will be and can be achieved”.
He said he was in favor of “peaceful reunification,” but his comments came after months of heightened military threats, including the recent increase in air incursions as well as high-profile military exercises simulating an invasion of Taiwan.
Last year there was a record 380 releases. There have already been more than 600 this year.
ADIZ is not the same as Taiwan’s territorial airspace. It includes a much larger area that overlaps part of China’s air defense identification area and even includes part of the mainland.
Tsai, who won two elections, is hated by Beijing because it sees Taiwan as an “already independent” country, not part of “one China”.
But it also did nothing to officially declare its independence, which Beijing has long warned would be a “red line” that would trigger an invasion.
She also made offers for talks with Beijing which were rejected.
During Sunday’s speech, Tsai reiterated her call for Beijing “to engage in a dialogue on the basis of parity” and said she supported maintaining the current status quo between the two neighbors.
But she warned that what happens in Taiwan would have major regional and global repercussions.
“Every step we take will influence the future direction of our world, and the future direction of our world will also affect the future of Taiwan itself,” she said.
Polls show that the vast majority of Taiwanese do not want to be ruled by Beijing.
Most are in favor of maintaining the status quo although there is growing Taiwanese nationalist sentiment, especially among young people.
China’s crackdown on Hong Kong, a city Beijing says is a model for how it governs Taiwan, also did little to endow Taiwanese with assurances that their way of life would continue under the regime. of the Communist Party.
“As a Taiwanese, I don’t think we can accept (reunification), just look at what happened in Hong Kong,” said Hung Chen-lun, who came with her two children to attend. to the celebrations of the national day of Sunday. AFP.
Chan Yun-ching, another spectator, said that many Taiwanese simply feel helpless.
“Reunification now is not appropriate. But we are not in a position to declare independence because the international community will not recognize us. It is unnecessary,” he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/world/2021/10/10/taiwan-leader-says-island-will-not-bow-to-china-.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]