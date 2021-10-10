Prime Minister Imran Khan announces establishment of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen authority





Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking at the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen conference in Islamabad on October 10, 2021. Photo: Screenshot via Geo News Live.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Sunday the creation of a Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority in the country to ensure the implementation of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in society.

Speaking at a ceremony to launch the official celebrations of the holy month of Rabi ul Awal, the prime minister said he himself would oversee the functioning of the authority and establish a plan for the transmission of teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). ) for young and old alike.

The prime minister has informed the public that he will be the chief boss of the authority, while the government has already started looking for a president to lead the authority, who will be a leading scholar.

The prime minister said the authority would monitor the curriculum taught in schools and organize research in universities regarding the true message of Islam in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet (pbuh). He stressed the need to undertake research on Muslim heroes.

The Prime Minister said that a series of cartoons will be produced to introduce Islamic culture to our children. He said that Islam has its own cultural values ​​which must be taught to our children to protect them from evils like sex crimes. He said the authority would also remain vigilant of any blasphemous content shared in the media and to present a true picture of Islam.

Speaking about the importance of the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for Muslims and how it should be an integral part of their lives, the prime minister said the secret to the success of historical Islamic figures of the past is that they were following the true teachings of Islam based on humanitarianism.

“The Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the very first personality in the history of the world to establish a welfare state and for the first time in history the state took responsibility for the poor and the destitute, promoted and prioritized education, and made it compulsory for both men and women, ”he said.

He also spoke about their bravery and the courage of notable figures in Islam because of which they could not be defeated.

“There was no bigger [military] general in world history than Khalid bin Waleed because he has never lost a battle, ”the prime minister said.

The prime minister said the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) should be instilled in Pakistani children through schools.

“There should be role models for children and [no one could be a better role model for them than the prophet of Islam]” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the only way to put Pakistan on the path to progress is to follow the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in letter and spirit.

“I am convinced that the country cannot progress without following the true teachings of Islam because certain things have crept into Pakistani society to prevent it from moving forward,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

Citing the example of the West and China, the prime minister said the countries there have adopted principles of fairness and justice that have led to their success.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that many people in Pakistan easily embrace Western values ​​without knowing the repercussions.

Speaking of sex crimes against women and children, he said that a government investigation into the horrific incidents of pedophilia in Kasur revealed that such vices have infiltrated society across Hollywood and Bollywood.

“Unfortunately, whenever vulgarity is condemned, some liberal factions in society start to make noise,” he said.

He urged Pakistani academics to teach people, especially young people, that blindly following the West will only lead to the disintegration of society and the destruction of the family system.

