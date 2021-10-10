It is the golden period of agriculture in India under Prime Minister Modi: Minister of the Union | India News





JAMMU: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and PMO Jitendra Singh said on Sunday that the government led by Modi is giving special impetus to agricultural start-ups.

While attending the closing ceremony of the 5-day North Indian Regional Agriculture Fair 2021 as the main guest of SKUAST Jammu, the Union Minister said: innovation in agriculture under his leadership will double farmers’ income by 2022. ”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is serious about the development of agriculture in India, which can be judged by the fact that two new ministries – Jal Shakti and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship – were created only to promote agriculture and double the number of farmers. revenues by 2022.

“One of its important links is the recently launched Heli-Borne Survey technology for groundwater management and for mapping groundwater resources in arid regions for consumption and agriculture,” he said. he declares.

Dr Singh said that agriculture and agricultural production has been revolutionized in India under the current government, which is evident from the various initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of farmers, such as the Soil Health Card. , urea covered with Neem, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, Prime Minister Kissan Sammaan, e-Nam, Prime Minister Kissan Maandhan Yojana not only empowered the agricultural sector financially and resourcefully, but also gave farmers an esteem and respect that had previously been lacking.

Listing the development initiatives taken in J&K vis-à-vis agriculture and innovation, Dr Singh said that the establishment of North India’s first biotech park, two high seed processing factories in Kathua, the launch of the first Aroma mission to India will open up new perspectives for growth, opportunities and innovation in agriculture in Jammu.

Addressing the farmers present on the occasion, Dr Singh pointed out that a farmer can now engage in multiple activities depending on his abilities, resources in order to integrate as silo work is now ended.

He also argued that the government’s responsibility then is to facilitate the farmer in any way that is done without any compromise by the current government.

Giving examples of entrepreneurs involved in various innovative agricultural practices and earning lakhs, Dr Singh insisted that the students present should become job providers and not job seekers, become agricultural technocrats through through start-ups and be the architects of innovative India. because agriculture in India is no longer the traditional agriculture of the 19th century.

The Union Minister also urged the SKUAST administration to promote 75 agricultural start-ups from this university over 75 years of independence from India on the lines of his ministry which also promotes start-ups as 75 young scientific start-ups, 75 women start-ups in science, 75 SIT centers dedicated to SC and ST.

The Minister insisted on the integration of the Institute of High Altitude Medicine, IIIM and SKUAST, which should work on thematic projects and not on institutional projects for composite and non-overlapping results.

The Minister further stated that proactive awareness raising for start-ups is the need of the hour to get the best minds for promoting our products nationally and internationally be it basmati rice, rajmash or others products.

For the promotion of products and start-ups, the Minister emphasized the creation of a wider media space accompanied by the latest technologies and the boom in social media to promote local products and start-ups.

During his speech, the Minister focused on sustainable agricultural practices and organic farming promoted by the current government.

During his visit, the Minister laid the foundation stone for the Faculty Club, Chatha Main Campus and inaugurated a plant tissue culture laboratory at the School of Biotechnology, SKUAST, Jammu, a herb garden (Sanjeevani Tapovan ) and ceremonial plantings, also ushered in Basmati Growers and Beekeeping Conventions.

The Minister also unveiled the IDP project funded by the World Bank and ICAR during the closing ceremony.

Besides Professor JP Sharma, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST, Jammu; Dr SK Malhotra, Commissioner of Agriculture, Government of India, Dr RC Aggarwal, DDG (Education), ICAR, New Delhi, Dinesh Kulkarni, Organizing Secretary, BKS, Professor Manoj K Dhar, VC, Jammu University, Dr Reddy, CSIR-IIIM Director Jammu also attended the closing ceremony.

Jammu TNN

