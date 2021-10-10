Donald Trump will never be president again, says famous pollster Frank Luntz





The resentment is that someone else is doing better than me, the revenge is that I want to shoot them; we have had resentment for the last 20-30 years, we had no desire for revenge, this desire was born in 2016.

New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.Credit: AP

He said the rise of team leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reflects the Democratic Party’s desire for revenge via awakened politics, which he warns MPs against due to the long-term destruction it will cause to the society.

Once you put it in your bloodstream you can never get it out, that’s the danger of populism on the right and awakening on the left, and I’m looking here in Britain, to warn people of both , did he declare.

He defined revival as intolerance, cancellation, and the willingness to punish people in the future for the perceived mistakes of the past.

It’s the worst kind of politics because it’s all about definitions and you can’t find a way to work together, he said.

He said countries don’t need to look any further than the United States to see the damage they are causing.

Frank Luntz, who has worked as a political consultant for decades, says Australia’s divisions over climate policy are fixable. Credit: Getty Images

We should be the shining light and instead we were a shit show and I’m a part of this shit show and have been doing it for 20 years.

He says the way to fix America might be out of reach.

Social media is what allows polarization to occur, he said.

If you fix social media, you fix America, but our culture won’t allow it and maybe that’s okay, he said, noting the fierce protection Americans have for the First Amendment, which states that Congress will not make any laws … restricting free speech. .

But it poisons our minds, it’s an acid, it’s really toxic, it divides us, it kills our attention span, it kills our ability to reason and above all we are fed 24/7 from this. that we already believe and that’s the problem he mentioned.

I was wrong about climate change

In 2007, Kevin Rudd swept the Labor Party to its last majority victory. Luntz had a front row seat, working in Australia and leading focus groups for Sky News and News Corp.

Rudd was elected to set up an emissions trading system, but the campaign against it by Tony Abbott, who reversed Coalition support for a carbon price, contributed to the downfall four prime ministers, including Abbott, and the reluctance of governments to register so far. to net zero reduction targets ahead of global climate negotiations next month.

Abbott relied heavily on Luntz’s work to destroy political support for a carbon price; in 2001, Luntz advised George W. Bush to characterize global warming as climate change.

I was trying to say the science wasn’t settled, prove it, Luntz said. He says that now is his biggest regret.

Between 2007 and 2009 and when Tony Abbott toppled Malcolm Turnbull as Liberal leader and overturned opposition support for an emissions trading system, the work Luntz did with the defending the environment had convinced him that science was settled.

Instead of accusing me of making a mistake 21 years ago, admit that I was ready to admit my mistakes 12 years ago and that the media still does not do it today, he said. declared.

Take me to Australia and let me tell your people about the journey. It’s fixable and I know how to do it, he said.

Luntz, who has conducted research for the Center for Policy Studies on how to prevent the Americanization of British politics, says his advice to politicians who want to avoid divisions in the Americas is to take a zero tolerance stance towards any kind of ugliness, citing the throwing of stones at Canadas recently re-elected Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Because if you start to justify it, if you start to legitimize it, it will get out of hand immediately, he said.

And on politics, he says it’s important that the winners give voice to the losers.

The winner chooses politics, but the loser must be heard, he said.

I would operate on an 85/15 mentality, that is, the winner gets 85% and the loser gets 15%. Give them a voice and they won’t want to cancel you, deny them a voice and they will hate you forever.

