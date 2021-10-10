Strict cinema censorship in China, from the Ming dynasty to Xi Jinping





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Total government control over society is like an inherent attribute of the Communist PartyChina until there. All areas of people’s lives – including the entertainment industry – have never been completely left to the market and must be subject to common regulations and values. Although over the past couple of months this problem has become increasingly prominent with various restrictions ranging fromartist’s stamp up to ban on kemayu men from appearing on television, indeed a careful examination of Chinese intellectuals has been underway since the Ming dynasty (1368-1644) Repression occurs in political dissent in the history of literature. Gao Qi, the artist known as the Four Giants of Suzhou Literature, along with three other poets were publicly executed during the reign of Emperor Hongwu, Zhu Yuanzhang, for participating in a resistance plot. A similar situation existed during the golden age of Chinese cinema in the early 1920s. Ironically, at that time, so many entrepreneurs were competing with each other to invest in the business. About 176 movie studios were established in the mid-1920s, of which 146 are located in Shanghai. Most of these studios make a quick buck by borrowing material, then making shoddy movies and hitting theaters. The situation then shook the big film studios. With accusations of undermining the healthy growth of the film industry and reducing the quality of production, the major film studios are pushing the government to establish official control over the film industry. According to the Chinese Film Encyclopedia edited by Yingjin Zhang and published in 2002, the Kuomintang government (KMT) in the late 1920s officially launched censorship operations. They censor films related to martial arts, legends and myths because the small studios are completely dependent on the genre. The government claims the genre encourages superstition and lacks historical precision. The incident has become one of the historic milestones in restrictions on China’s entertainment industry. This tight control over the public is still ongoing today. State control over the cinema, as well as over other entertainment sectors such as television, radio and telecommunications, was increasingly emphasized in 1998, with the establishment of the State Administration radio, cinema and television (SARFT). As in the review History of the Chinese film industry by the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance published in 2002, SARFT reports directly to the Council of State and is responsible for approving film, television and radio content. This institution is made up of 30 people and staff from various backgrounds and is divided into several areas of competence, such as international co-production which is managed by three to four people. They also set a proportional time allocation for foreign television programs in accordance with the requirements of the Communist Party of China Propaganda Department. The main objective of the censorship system was to promote Confucian morality, political stability and social harmonization. The film censorship process in China on the next page …

Chinese film censorship process READ THE NEXT PAGE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/hiburan/20211007143120-220-704708/ketat-sensor-film-china-dari-dinasti-ming-ke-xi-jinping The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos