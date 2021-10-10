Prime Minister Imran announces the creation of the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister on Sunday said that society as a whole will have to stand up to fight corruption, poverty, immorality and other evils.

Inaugurating the start of the ten-day Rehmatul-lil-Alameen celebrations for the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal in Islamabad on Sunday evening, the prime minister focused on teaching the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad [Sallallah-o-Alaihe wa Alehi wa Sallam Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen] for a prosperous and progressive society.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also announced the establishment of the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority to preach that Islam is a religion of love and humanity.

He said that an international advisory board including international academics will also be formed to present the true face of Islam to the world.

Imran Khan has declared that he will be the chief patron of the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority and that its chairman will be a leading scholar of Islam. He said the authority would monitor the programs taught in schools and organize research in universities on the true message of Islam in light of the teachings of the Holy Prophet. [Sallallah-o-Alaihe wa Alehi wa Sallam Khatam-un-Nabiyyeen]. He stressed the need to undertake research on Muslim heroes.

The Prime Minister said that a series of cartoons will be produced to introduce Islamic culture to our children. He said that Islam has its own cultural values ​​which must be taught to our children to protect them from evils like sex crimes. He said the authority would also remain vigilant of any blasphemous content shared in the media and portraying a real image of Islam.

He said we cannot uplift our country unless we follow the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet [Sallallah-o-Alai-he- Wassalim]. He said that by following the principles set forth by the Holy Prophet [Sallallah-o-Alai-he- Wassalim] because the state of Medina is imperative for a dynamic society.

