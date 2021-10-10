Inside Boris Johnson’s vacation villa owned by Rich Chum Zac Goldsmith

Millions of Britons face cold winter weather with rising energy bills as Boris Johnson takes a break in the sun at a luxurious Spanish villa of billionaire buddies.

As prime minister soak up the rays of the luxury refuge Tory peer Zac Goldsmiths, the UK is in the throes of a cost of living crisis with labor shortages, rising prices and the prospect of food rationing.

Shadow Treasury Minister Bridget Phillipson blasted: Faced with a crisis of its own accord, the government has terminated office.

Mr Johnson and his family are taking a break from the issues plaguing Britain in the hills above the Costa del Sol, residents say.

The exclusive estate, located on over 600 acres of forest, has its own helipad and two swimming pools, and would cost up to $ 25,000 per week to rent.

Returning home, a large supermarket chain warned that some form of rationing could begin before Christmas to prevent panic meat buying in the event of a shortage.

The government has asked supermarkets to launch their Christmas offers earlier than usual to encourage customers to buy over a longer period.

International food giant Kraft Heinz, which makes tomato sauce and baked beans, has warned people will have to get used to higher food prices as inflation soars.

The company’s chief executive, Miguel Patricio, has blamed a global rise in the price of ingredients as well as the shortage of truck drivers in the UK as key factors driving up costs.



Picture: Happy tim)



Charities have warned of a harsh winter for millions of Britons with Universal Credit being reduced by 20 per week.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng suggested people could warm up this winter to help cope with rising costs for heating and lighting their homes.

He vowed that bill increases for millions of customers will be prevented by the cap on energy prices – despite some companies lobbying for it to be lifted.

The price cap is the biggest shield for consumers, and it will not be moved, he insisted yesterday.



Picture: POOL / AFP via Getty Images)



Mr. Kwarteng was asked if he would advise people who are struggling to pay their fuel bills to wear another woolen sweater and a pair of socks.

It’s up to people to decide – it’s amazing how very different the cold thresholds of different peoples can be, he said.

Some people feel comfortable wrapped in many different clothes, others wear relatively little.

I think people should be reasonable. I think people should do what they feel comfortable doing.

The business secretary was unable to guarantee that there will be no disruption in the gas supply this winter.



Picture: Happy tim)



I am very committed and confident that we will have a full energy supply. I’m as sure as I can get, he said.

But Mr Kwarteng hasn’t ruled out plans to levy gas bills to finance low-carbon heating – despite rising prices.

The government will release a new strategy in the next fortnight with a carbon pricing system that could dramatically increase domestic gas bills.

Senior conservatives have fallen into internal bickering over whether companies will get support for weather situation the energy crisis.

Industry executives have warned Kwarteng that manufacturing companies are days away from having to shut down production due to record energy prices.

The paper, glass, cement, lime, ceramics, chemicals and steel industries all demanded immediate support.



Picture: PENNSYLVANIA)



The top Tory said he was looking for a solution with the Chancellor Rishi Sunak but suggested that this was probably from existing programs.

Of course, I am talking to colleagues in the government, especially in the Treasury, to try to find a way to solve this problem, he added.

But in an extraordinary slap, a source from the Treasury told the Mirror: The Treasury was not involved, contrary to what the Business Secretary said this morning.

Shadow Chief Secretary of the Treasury Bridget Phillipson said: Faced with a crisis of its own accord, the government has terminated office.

The Prime Minister has gone on vacation, no one knows where the Chancellor is, and this morning we understand that the Business Secretary has entered the realm of fantasy.

We need urgent answers on who exactly is running the show. The government must pull itself together because the British people are paying the price for the Prime Minister’s incompetence.

Treasury insiders have said that unlike the prime minister, Mr Sunak will be at his desk this week preparing for the Budget and Expenditure Review October 27.



Picture: BBC / AFP via Getty Images)



At noon yesterday, temperatures in Marbella, the famous Costa Del Sol resort, rose in the mid-twenties as British holidaymakers enjoyed al fresco lunches under cloudless blue skies.

It is not known whether Mr Johnson has left the exclusive estate since arriving on Friday with his pregnant wife Carrie, 33, and their one-year-old son Wilfred.

The property has its own helipad to allow VIP vacationers to arrive and depart unseen as well as two swimming pools and a tennis court.

The main house is spread over three levels and can accommodate 13 people, while a small luxury villa can accommodate up to 10 people and includes five bedrooms with private bathrooms can be rented separately.

Lord Goldsmith, a close personal friend of Ms Johnson, was given by Mr Johnson a peerage and a plum ministerial post despite his rejection in the 2019 election.

Princess Diana is said to have stayed at the luxury estate after her divorce from Prince Charles.

Pakistani Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan was pictured having sex by one of his two pools with his then wife Jemima Goldsmith on their honeymoon – well that British newspapers never published the photos.

Yesterday, a Civil Guard patrol car was seen heading for a front door at lunchtime and waving to undercover police parked near the property as they left.

Four beefy men in another unmarked car, suspected of being police officers normally based in Madrid, were also seen driving around the estate.

Mr Kwarteng defended the timing of the trip, telling Times Radio: he had a year and a half in which he almost lost his life due to Covid, his mother passed away very sadly two or three weeks ago and maybe he decided to take a little break.

I think this is something reasonable. I am in regular contact with him on WhatsApp, I spoke to him only a few days ago.

Mr Johnson has had a string of unsuccessful vacations since arriving in Downing Street and his summer trip to the West Country was cut short when Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.

A public holiday in Scotland the previous year was quickly put an end to security concerns after details of its location were made public.

The PM celebrated his general election victory by heading towards Mosquito in the Caribbean at the end of 2019, but he was criticized by the Commons standards watchdog for not quickly disclosing how the trip was funded.

It later emerged that he was staying at a property owned by Conservative donor David Ross and the trip amounted to 15,000 in-kind benefits.

Last night Downing Street declined to comment when asked if the Prime Minister was staying at Mr Goldsmith’s villa.