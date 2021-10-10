Correcting his promise, Jokowi is now pushing the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train project using the state budget

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – The funding controversy over the swelling of the project Fast car Jakarta-Bandung (KCJB) finally responded after President Joko Widodo or Jokowi signed the presidential regulation (Perpres) n ° 93/2021.

The Presidential Regulation is an amendment to Presidential Regulation No. 107/2015, concerning the acceleration of the implementation of the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway infrastructure and facilities. The revised regulations contain a number of main points. In particular, the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train project can now be financed by State budget. This is a contradiction in the previous rule.

The initial commitment as written in Article 4, paragraph (2) of Presidential Regulation No. 107/2015 regarding the acceleration of the implementation of the infrastructure and rapid train facilities between Jakarta and Bandung states that the implementation does not use APBN funds, and does not receive government guarantees.

The following points have been revised in the Presidential Regulations:

According to the old rules, from the point of view of financing the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train project, the government could only supply itself from the issuance of bonds by a consortium of state-owned enterprises or joint ventures. . Another option is to borrow from a consortium of state-owned enterprises or joint ventures from financial institutions, including foreign or multilateral financial institutions, and other financing in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations.

Article 4 of Presidential Regulation 107 of 2015 paragraph 2 reads as follows: “The implementation of the mission referred to in Article 1 does not use funds from the budget of State revenue and expenditure and does not receive no state guarantees ”

In the meantime, by way of comparison, the new Perpres regulation n ° 93/2021 authorizes the use of the APBN.

In detail, the last article 4 of the presidential regulations in paragraphs 1 to 3 stipulates the existence of APBN sources. The revision of article 4, paragraph 1, of the last presidential regulations is “The funding for the implementation of the mission referred to in article 1 comes from: a. issuance of bonds by a consortium of public enterprises or joint ventures referred to in Article 1 (3); b. loans from a consortium of public enterprises or joint enterprises referred to in Article 1 paragraph (3) from financial institutions, including foreign or multilateral financial institutions; and / or c. other financing in accordance with the provisions of the legislation ”

Then, it is underlined in paragraph (2) “The other financing referred to in paragraph (1) letter c may take the form of financing from the budget of State revenue and expenditure in order to maintain the sustainability of the implementation of national strategic projects. taking into account the fiscal capacity and sustainability “, even paragraph (3), specifies:” The financing by the budget of the receipts and expenditure of the State referred to in paragraph (2) takes the form: a . participation in State capital in the management of a consortium of public enterprises; and / or b. guarantee the obligations of the management of the consortium of public enterprises.

The controversy over rising costs

Speech on the emergence of an application for State Equity (PMN) for the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train project surfaced during a joint hearing with the VI DPR / RI Commission in September. latest.

KAI’s Director of Finance and Risk Management Salusra Wijaya said, hopefully members of the House of Representatives, that investment requirements for the project have increased from US $ 6.07 billion. or about Rp86.67 trillion (exchange rate of Rp14,280 to one US dollar) to US $ 8 billion or the equivalent of Rp 114.24 billion. Despite the swelling, he said that estimate was down slightly from the original estimate of US $ 8.6 billion or Rs 122.8 trillion. Costs swelled because Indonesia failed to deposit initial capital of Rs 4.3 trillion.

In fact, the deposit should have been made since December 2020. This amount does not include the estimated liability of the sponsor in funding the Rp 4.1 trillion cost overrun.

For this reason, KAI has proposed a postponement of the filing to May 2021. However, so far, the contractors of the High Speed ​​Railway Contractors Consortium (HSRCC) have not been clear, both regarding the postponement of deposits as project credit applications. restructuring.

Democratic Party faction VI DPR / RI Commission member Herman Khaeron urged an investigative audit of the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train project. This is particularly related to reports of construction cost overruns.

Herman demanded that the state-owned and Chinese government-owned investment project be immediately audited by the Indonesian Supreme Control Agency (BPK) and the Financial and Development Oversight Agency (BPKP), so that the The capital investment proposed by the State (PMN) which will be granted has a solid legal basis.

“We have not decided to provide PMN through PT Kereta Api. The main condition is the results of the BPK and BPKP inspections. Why? To make it clear and neat meets the elements of good corporate governance”, a- he declared.

Previous promise

In October 2015, the Minister of National Development Planning / Head of Bappenas, Sofyan Djalil and all the deputies of the Ministry of National Development Planning / Bappenas attended the working meeting of Commission XI at the DPR RI building on Monday. (6/10/2015).

During the meeting, Sofyan pointed out that Indonesian President Joko Widodo reminded the State Enterprise Ministry of the risk management and mitigation of the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train project.

Sofyan pointed out that the Indonesian consortium BUMN in the form of a joint venture of PT Wijaya Karya, PT Perkebunan Nusantara VIII, PT INKA, PT Kereta Api Indonesia and PT Jasa Marga should pay special attention to every aspect of the financing of the project which will have held in collaboration with China Railway Corporation, Chinese consortium.

“Don’t say there is no guarantee now, but later on you will suddenly ask for a guarantee,” he said.

In addition, the Indonesian government has agreed to delegate the super-fast train project, which is expected to be able to reduce the distance between the two cities to just 30 minutes once the trip is under the auspices of the Ministry of Public Enterprises with a business-trading system. to-business so that it does not use the state budget.

Historically, the KCJB project was initiated by being solicited (initiated by the government) through the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), the Ministry of Transport (Kemenhub) and the Agency for Evaluation and Application of Technology (BPPT) by conducting a feasibility study with the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) as a donor. .

According to the National Railway Master Plan (RIPNAS), there is only one rapid train line along the island of Java, which is 748 km between Jakarta-Surabaya, so a study by ( JICA) was conducted in early 2014 for the rapid Jakarta-Surabaya Train with an expected cost of Rp 100,000 billion.

However, for some reason, in 2015 it was decided to build a 150 km Jakarta-Bandung high speed rail line with an initial project value of IDR 67 trillion. Indeed, when the decision was made, the entire study was not yet ready by JICA. In addition, the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail line is not included in RIPNAS, there may be other business interests (not transport interests), so the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train will be deployed. first.

The decision had displeased Japan because of their study, but instead Chinese investors were chosen. JICA is a catalyst between the Indonesian government and the Japanese government as it has been working together for decades G to G (government to government) for infrastructure development in Indonesia. It is this G to G cooperation that Indonesia often receives (free) grants, many KRL-KRLs from Japan which will be operated in Greater Jakarta in 1996-2000.

The Indonesian government has chosen China to build the Jakarta-Bandung bullet train project. The main reason is that the Japanese don’t want it without a government guarantee, while China is willing to work on a business to business (B to B) program without needing a government guarantee. Finally, this project became unsolicited because there was no government involvement in the funding as it was purely a business (B to B).

On January 21, 2016, the project began with a groundbreaking ceremony by President Jokowi at the Mandalawangi Maswati Plantation, Cikalong Wetan, West Bandung, West Java. After the inauguration, the project also experienced a delay in construction and costs increased.

