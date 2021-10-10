CNN’s Dana Bash lashes out at McAuliffe for obsessing over Trump in interview





CNN’s Dana Bash shot Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe for repeatedly mentioning former President Donald Trump saying she was happy to have two cups with her so she could “keep drinking “whenever he mentions Trump’s name.

In their discussion of education, McAuliffe argued that his opponent, Republican Glenn Youngkin, had an agenda far too similar to Trump’s. McAuliffe, the former governor of Virginia, has also repeatedly accused Youngkin of wanting to be an “aspiring Trump.”

“This is a plan by Donald Trump Betsy DeVos to transfer money from public to private,” he said on Sunday in “the State of the Union”. “I will never allow this as governor.”

“The problem is he’s trying to strike a backdoor deal on Trump,” McAuliffe continued. “He talks about this critical breed theory. And I have to be honest with you, he’s a dog whistle. We didn’t teach critical breed theory in Virginia. He talks about It’s a Trump thing. / Betsy DeVos on education. I hate seeing people divided. I’m a unifier. I got us out of the worst economic chaos before I started again with COVID. And I’m doing it in a bipartisan way. “

Before moving on to his next question, Bash told his guest that everything he had said about Trump made her grateful for making at least two drinks for all the times he mentioned Trump during the interview.

“You mentioned Donald Trump,” she said. “I’m glad I have two cups here so I can keep drinking when you mention Donald Trump’s name.”

CNN’S ANCHOR CAN’T HIDE THE EXCITEMENT AS TRUMP COMES OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE: HE LOOKS LIKE A LITTLE MAN

Christian Martinez, the director of rapid response for Youngkin, tweeted Sunday’s “State of the Union” clip to reiterate the campaign’s argument that McAuliffe is too concerned to talk about the former president.

MCAULIFFE SAYS HE DOESN’T BELIEVE PARENTS SHOULD TELL SCHOOLS WHAT TO TEACH

Other observers accused Bash of being too harsh on McAuliffe throughout their interview. She pushed him on his controversial comment during his recent debate with Youngkin, when he said, “I don’t think parents should tell schools what they should be teaching.” McAuliffe was ripped off for lecturing parents who expressed concerns about school boards promoting progressive curricula like Critical Race Theory, which McAuliffe says was “invented” by Youngkin as a way of “dividing people”.

McAuliffe defended his education plan, telling Bash he had a $ 2 billion investment to raise teachers’ salaries, put himself at risk, three- and four-year-olds, kindergarten, and enable anything the world to access broadband.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bash also wondered why McAuliffe, the former governor of Virginia, wasn’t doing better in the polls and had only a “slim lead” over Youngkin when Biden fled with the state during the presidential election.

“It’s been a lean year,” McAuliffe said in defense. “It’s not a presidential year. The turnout goes from 70% to somewhere in the 1940s, but listen, we’re going to win this race.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/cnn-anchor-takes-dig-at-terry-mcauliffe-for-mentioning-trump-too-much The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos