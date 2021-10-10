Indonesia fails to execute KF-21 cost-sharing agreement: The DONG-A ILBO





Indonesia had agreed to pay 20 percent of the cost of developing South Korea’s KF-21 Boramae Korean fighter jet project, the largest weapons development program in the country’s military history, but no did not agree to pay. While Indonesia had signed a final cost-sharing agreement with the South Korean government, it has not taken steps to put the agreement into practice for more than five months. According to documents that representative Kang Dae-shik of the main opposition party of People’s Power received from the administration of the South Korean defense procurement program on Sunday, Indonesia completed drafting of the final agreement. through working-level consultations with DAPA after Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subiantos visited South Korea in April. The agreement provides for a reduction in the Indonesian share of contributions to the project, an adjustment of the method of payment and an extension of the payment period. Five labor-level consultative meetings between the two countries were followed after Indonesian President Joko Widodo demanded negotiations to adjust Indonesia’s contributions to the project citing economic hardship in 2018. Still has to pay 704.1 billion of won ($ 589 million) of its total amount due of 931.3 billion won ($ 779 million) through the first half of this year. DAPA plans to hold a sixth working meeting to begin implementation of the finalized deal, but Indonesia is delaying approval of the deal citing the COVID-19 pandemic and internal review process at working level. The South Korean agency has sent five letters requesting the convening of labor talks since April. Indonesia sent a response to inform the agency of its intention to hold a working-level consultative meeting in late July, but has yet to take action. According to a contract between Korea Aerospace Industries and Indonesia, the agreement includes a provision suggesting that if a party fails to pay the intended contributions more than twice, each party will be denied the participation of its technical staff and access to the development equipment, but Indonesia, which has not paid its share of dues since 2016, has been sending technical staff to KAI since last month. The opposition party said the South Korean government was only engaged in passive negotiations due to concerns about possible obstacles or a possible delay in the development of the fighter jet resulting from non-payment. contributions. In accordance with principle and common sense, a party should not be forced to make unilateral concessions. We need to create a win-win situation, said Representative Kang. Kyu-Jin Shin [email protected]

