RUTH SUNDERLAND: Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs a growth plan





In this strange, pandemic-ravaged world, it was not Labor but Tories who have portrayed corporations as ruthless exploiters of cheap labor on a scale that would turn a mustache with envy. a Victorian factory owner. The criticism is crude and partial but has a certain force because it contains an element of truth. Road transport and several other key industries, including engineering and construction, have an aging workforce and have for years relied far too heavily on cheap labor from abroad. Vision: Boris Johnson is right that we should aspire to be a highly paid, highly skilled and highly productive economy Everyone has known since the Brexit vote in 2016 that the supply of available labor from the EU was likely to decrease, so companies must take some responsibility if they fail to resolve the problem. But anti-business rhetoric does a lot of business a disservice. To give just a few examples, JCB in Staffordshire and fashion maker David Nieper in Derbyshire have gone to great lengths to train apprentices and develop skills in their area. There are many others like them. Businesses knew Brexit would reduce the supply of immigrant labor, but it was not immediately clear to what extent this would be the case. Business leaders also could not have predicted how the coronavirus crisis would exacerbate labor shortages. Fostering anti-business sentiment and encouraging workers to have a sense of entitlement, at a time when many seem to think the WFH is a human right, is a dangerous path for conservatives. This risks alienating natural supporters of the Conservatives, including entrepreneurs and donors who are already angry at the impending increase in corporate taxes and national insurance. Employer exploiters do exist, of course. Yet many are on the other end of the spectrum, going out of their way to appear awake and to accommodate various staff requests after the lockdown. Rather than denigrating businesses, the Conservatives need a positive roadmap for the economy and growth. Boris’s predecessors, whether we agree with them or not, had a vision and a plan, with some intellectual foundation. Mrs Thatcher’s thinking was influenced by economists Friedrich von Hayek and Adam Smith. His economic adviser, SirAlan Walters, was so influential that he put him on a collision course with Chancellor Nigel Lawson. In the era of New Labor, Gordon Brown’s views were informed by Harvard economists such as Larry Summers. And Boris? There appears to be a vacancy for the post of Prime Minister’s economic guru. Perhaps Andy Haldane, the former chief economist of the Bank of England who is now to lead the leveling task force, will fill it, but, for now, this is one of the shortages of skills of greatest concern. The Prime Minister is absolutely right that we should aspire to be a highly paid, highly skilled and highly productive economy. The question is how do you get there. Unfortunately, it is not as simple as stopping the supply of foreign labor and imagining that this is enough to usher in a golden age for the British worker. There are many opportunities in fields such as green energy and finance, creative industries and technology. Business and government should not clash, but work together to seize them.

