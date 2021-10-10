Tying snap elections to military reshuffle is unrealistic





ISLAMABAD:

The ruling party on Saturday denounced the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) demand for early elections as “ridiculous”, saying only the government’s choice mattered in determining whether early elections were necessary, not that of the opposition.

However, to add insult to injury, the request was also met with suspicion within the party’s own ranks. Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker agreed call for early elections was ‘unrealistic’, not least because it was linked to recent postings and the reshuffle of top military officers , among others.

“It is unrealistic to see how changes in the military high command would justify a demand for early elections in the hope that there will be any semblance of neutrality,” PML-N lawmaker said , speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Either way, he added, a fractured opposition cannot mobilize the power of the street.”

Earlier, social media was teeming with speculation after outgoing ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed attended the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on Friday, in place of the new ISI chief. , Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.

Referring to the postings and reshuffle of senior army leaders, key PDM leaders, including PML-N Chairman and National Assembly opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan damaged the institution’s reputation for “mismanaging” sensitive issues more than his Indian counterpart – Narendra Modi – ever could.

“It also means that even for the opposition, coming back to power in Islamabad means going through Rawalpindi with a full NOC of the Khakis,” lawmaker PML-N said.

The lawmaker considered that the will to act in the opposition was replaced by a fatalistic expectation of a “miracle” and declared that the early elections were the prerogative of the government and not of the opposition.

Government rejects demand

Responding to the anti-government alliance, PTI Science Minister Shibli Faraz called the opposition’s request “ridiculous.” “They don’t even realize that they couldn’t tell the nation that they are the alternative. They are not the alternative, ”said the minister.

Referring to the change of spy master, Faraz said that “holding an early election on a particular incident is an immature request”. He said the current situation demands a greater focus on ongoing developments in the neighborhood instead of accommodating “unnecessary demand”.

“The elections will be held on time and even otherwise, it is the government’s mandate to hold early elections and not that of the opposition,” said Faraz, adding that the ruling party had a lot to do to make it happen. remainder of the term, including electoral reforms. make the electoral process transparent, credible and free from allegations of rigging.

“To demand elections without electoral reforms is like demanding the next term,” he said, adding that the elections will take place after the implementation of electoral reforms.

The “independent strategy” of PPP

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Palwasha Khan said nothing from the PDM platform had been discussed with the PPP and clarified that “we have our own strategy to play a decisive role in their [government’s] expulsion.”

Khan, while maintaining that holding early elections or making a change in the assembly was in fact a matter of the constitution, said almost all institutions and the economy were plagued by it. called “incompetence and whims of a person”.

“The opposition has no political choice but to stand on the right side of history and the people,” she said, adding that “we support the ousting of the current government, by all constitutional means “.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2324180/linking-snap-elections-with-army-reshuffle-unrealistic The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

