As Taiwan celebrates National Day, unprecedented tensions with China

This may or may not have been deliberate on Beijing’s part, but in the few days leading up to Taiwan’s “Double Tenth”, its Oct. 10 national holiday, Chinese fighter jets flew about 150 sorties over the country. above Taiwan.

In the words of Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-chengs, these are the worst military tensions in decades.

What is Chinese President Xi Jinping up to?

Last year he imposed a national security law (NSL) on Hong Kong, thus tearing apart the promise of one country and two systems that had been made to the former British-ruled territory by Deng Xiaoping. As part of the Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1984, Beijing pledged to grant Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy for 50 years after its transfer to Chinese sovereignty, that is, until 2047.

The imposition of the NSL, the imprisonment of scores of activists and politicians in Hong Kong, the ban on opposition gatherings, and the ban on several non-governmental organizations have signaled to the world that China can and will happily go back on his word. Two years ago, the Hong Kong government proposed an extradition bill that has met massive resistance by some estimates, up to two million out of a population of 7.5 million. had taken to the street to oppose this decision which would have facilitated an almost uncontested surrender of any person in Hong Kong wanted by the Chinese authorities.

Beijing’s decision to impose the NSL is seen as a direct result of its frustration with the level of opposition the Hong Kong government faces.

Deng had also proposed to absorb Taiwan with the same one-country, two-system formula. But seeing what Beijing has done in Hong Kong, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen was quick to note that the arrangement would not work in Taiwan either.

“I am extremely disappointed (with the passage of the law), which means that China has broken its promise to Hong Kong”, Tsai said, noting that the one-country, two-system model was not feasible for Taiwan.

China’s claim that Taiwan is a province awaiting reunification is questionable. It is based on that of Taiwan’s long-standing and current former opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT, the Nationalist Party), which had settled on the island after the defeat to Party forces. Chinese Communist (CCP) in 1949 following a long civil war.

What is often ignored is that the CCP and the KMT are modeled on the late Communist Party of the Soviet Union: the founder of the KMT, Sun Yat-sen, invited the Soviet adviser Mikhail Borodin to help build his party.

After Sun’s successor Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek was defeated by CCP forces led by Mao Zedong in 1949, the KMT established itself in Taiwan, an island with indigenous peoples that had long been independent and did not was incorporated into China only during the latter part of the Qing. Dynasty (1644-1912).

Two years before the KMT forces moved to Taiwan, they had already demonstrated the extent of the cruelty that was reserved for indigenous peoples: in what is called the incident of 228 (February 28, 1947), thousands of Taiwanese were slaughtered by the Chinese invaders.

Chiang’s “white terror” martial law rule lasted until his death in 1975.

It wasn’t until 1987 that his son Chiang Ching-kuo lifted martial law and began a gradual process of democratization, even choosing Taiwan-born Lee Teng-hui as vice president.

After the death of Chiang Ching-kuos in 1988, Lee became president and began to accelerate the democratization process, winning the first direct presidential elections in 1996. Taiwan is arguably the most democratic country (from a point of view liberal) from Asia, with a judiciary, a vibrant legislature and a free and vibrant media. Although, at the stubborn insistence of Beijing, excluded from joining an international organization or treaty, Taipei chose to ratify human rights treaties including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

Sino-Taiwanese trade is flourishing, which means on the one hand that a large number of Taiwanese companies are beholden to Beijing but also that the Chinese regime will have to think twice before taking measures that would disrupt relations. on which a large number of Chinese and Taiwanese workers depend.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen of the Independent Democratic Progressive Party warned of catastrophic consequences if China invaded the island. Even the KMT opposition prefers the status quo rather than giving in to Beijing’s demand for reunification.

Under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, the United States undertakes to make available to Taiwan the defense items and defense services in the quantity necessary to enable Taiwan to maintain sufficient self-defense capabilities. But he does not promise to defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion, a policy of strategic ambiguity meant to deter Taipei from any move towards formal independence and Beijing from rushed action.

Does Joe Biden’s United States have the nerve to honor its commitments to Taiwan, especially in light of the recent abject abandonment of Afghanistan by the United States? american troops are present on the ground in Taiwan. But can they be trusted to help Taiwan resist the overwhelming Chinese military presence?

Asked about a possible US response if China invaded Taiwan, the US national security adviser said, “Just let me say this, we are going to take action now to try to prevent that day from ever happening. “

All eyes will be on Xi Jinping, arguably the most uncompromising Chinese leader since Maos’ death in 1976. In 2018, he effectively ended a semi-formal two-term limit for leaders that Deng had instituted in the 1980s and especially after the crash of pro-democratic movement in 1979. Xi chaired a personality cult and led several leading groups in the party, including one on national security. While Hong Kong has been easily suppressed, Taiwan’s 24 million people, which has enjoyed effective independence for more than 70 years, will pose more challenges.