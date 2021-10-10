Trump to run for president in 2024 and hire ‘Jan 6 wit’





On NBC’s “Meet the Press”, Stephanie Grisham said she believed Trump would run for president in 2024. Grisham said the former president would feel empowered to hire “Jan.6 witty people. “. The GOP official referred to the DOJ and its “weaponry” in another Trump term. Loading Something is loading.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Sunday that she believed former President Donald Trump would run for his old job in 2024 and hire “Jan.6 witty people.”

During an appearance on “Meet the Press” on NBC, Grisham told host Chuck Todd that she was initially skeptical of another presidential candidacy from the former president.

“At first I really didn’t think he would run again,” she said. “Honestly, I thought that was a lot of his bragging, which he does well. He was doubling. He’ll never admit losing. I thought he was just going to raise some money so he could pay the legal bills. . “

She added: “I think now, because his base is reacting to him the way it is, and the polls show that he is indeed the leader of the Republican Party … but also on this current attack on democracy as far as the elections are concerned. integrity, I think he’s going to show up again. That’s why I speak the way I am. “

Grisham, who was the former chief of staff and press secretary to former first lady Melania Trump at the time of her resignation on January 6, recently released a revealing memoir, “I’ll answer your questions now,” which chronicles her passage in the Trump White House.

In the interview with Todd, Grisham explained why the former president shouldn’t return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“I don’t want him to run again,” she said. “I think people don’t remember that if he runs again in 2024 he won’t have any safeguards because he will never have to worry about being re-elected so he will do what he wants.”

She pointed out, “He’ll hire whoever he wants, and I think that includes the Jan 6 Spirit folks.”

Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 10, 2021

Grisham then referred to an earlier segment of the program featuring Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, where Todd and the lawmaker spoke about Trump’s electoral pressure on the Justice Department.

“Earlier, your guest [Whitehouse] was talking about the DOJ and that it was turned into a weapon, “she said.” Imagine who he was [Trump] could put in the DOJ in 2024 knowing it has no consequences there. “

Grisham, who moved to Kansas at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year and traveled back and forth from Washington, DC, until she left the White House because of the response from the administration in the January 6 riot, recently told New York Magazine’s Olivia. Nuzzi that she was skeptical of a possible “rebranding” due to her former ties to the Trumps.

“I don’t think I can change my name. I think it will follow me forever,” Grisham said of his time in the White House. “I believe I have been part of something unusually evil, and I hope it was a unique lesson for our country and that I can be a part to ensure that at least this evil does not return now.”

Grisham, who said in a recent interview with CNN that she did not vote for Trump in the 2020 election, warned that a new Trump White House term would be defined as “revenge.”

In an interview with Insider last Friday, Grisham said she struggled with anxiety and had to be “deprogrammed” after her resignation.

