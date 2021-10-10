Southern Punjab ends disappointing campaign with win – Cricket





Posted on October 10, 2021 7:48 PM

Southern Punjab ends disappointing campaign with victory

LAHORE (Dunya News) – ATF Southern Punjab ended their national T20 campaign on a high note by beating defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 11 points in their tenth and final game (27th game of the tournament) at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday night. Despite the victory, southern Punjab left the tournament ahead of the semi-finals as they were only able to register three wins (six points).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains in the race for the semi-finals because despite the loss, he is on the way to placing in the top four (five wins and four losses in nine matches). The team led by Iftikhar Ahmed will play their last group game against the North tomorrow.

On Sunday night, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa failed in his 194-point chase despite strong contributions from Nabi Gul, Kamran Ghulam and Iftikhar.

Nabi got the best score with 54 out of 31 balls (five four, three six). The right-hander added 79 for the fourth wicket with Kamran scoring 46 of 33 (four fours, two sixes). The two joined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who lost 32-for-three after 6.5 overs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost his way as Kamran and Nabi perished in quick succession, lower tier hitters struggled to cope with the rising demand rate. Needing 30 points in the final beaten by Mohammad Ilyas, Iftikhar and Niaz Khan scored 18 points.

Iftikhar remained undefeated on 33 (21 balls, one four, three six).

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the draw and chose to line up. Southern Punjab openers Tayyab Tahir and Sharoon Siraj (18) added 39 for the opening wicket in five overs.

Tayyab then combined with Salman Ali Agha in a 56-race second wicket stand. Salman was sacked for 16, wicket keeper Azam Khan joined Tayyab for a 35-race third wicket stand. Azam hit three sixes and a four in his rapid shot 25 of 13 bullets.

Tayyab was fired by Imran Khan Snr for a career-high 78 on 48 balls, the right-hander’s offensive innings included eight fours and three sixes.

Captain Aamer Yamin scored 24 of 13 while Yousuf Babar didn’t stay on 14 of six as southern Punjab finished their 20 overs with a formidable total on the board.

Notes in brief:

ATF Southern Punjab wins by 11 points

ATF Southern Punjab 193 for 5, 20 overs (Tayyab Tahir 78, Azam Khan 25, Aamer Yamin 24; Imran Khan Snr 2-35, Niaz Khan 2-42)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 182 for 6, 20 overs (Nabi Gul 54, Kamran Ghulam 46, Iftikhar Ahmed 33 not withdrawn; Mohammad Ilyas 2-38)

Player of the match: Tayyab Tahir

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Cricket/623497-Southern-Punjab-end-disappointing-campaign-with-a-win The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos