The Republican Party is now an autocratic cult around Donald Trump.





House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Sunday that the Republican Party had become an autocratic cult around Donald Trump. Schiff gave the description during an interview on CBS Face the Nation after host Margaret Brennan asked how Democrats are pursuing legislation that only other party members will support. It seems once again to the people at home that they can’t get along, that Washington is no longer functioning, Brennan said. But Schiff said the current momentum was just a product of what the Republican Party has become.

The Republican Party is not interested in governing, Schiff said. It is not even interested in maintaining the solvency of the solvency of the country. And we have to recognize that they are not interested in governing. And so were going to rule, were going to have to do it. And if we have to do it with our own votes, we will.

WATCH: @RepAdamSchiff tells @margbrennan that the Republican Party is an “autocratic cult around Donald Trump” and is not “interested in governing” or “maintaining the solvency of the country”. pic.twitter.com/f2doChgscP

Schiff went on to say that the Republican Party has completely abandoned its ideology. Instead, it has turned into an anti-truth and anti-democratic cult of the former president. Schiff said there is a possibility there will be another attack on Capitol Hill in the future, but that’s not what worries him the most. But what’s an even more pressing threat is what we’re seeing Republicans doing across the country, taking that big lie about the last election and running with it, he said.

Schiff said it was precisely this dynamic that prompted him to write his new memoir, Midnight in Washington. I wanted to tell the story in this book of how-how does it happen, how in four short years has our democracy become so threatened? he said. Schiff said that one of the terrible achievements he had during the Trump presidency was that the people he respected turned out to be more interested in power than anything else. One of the terrible accomplishments for me is that so many people I worked with across the aisle, whom I admired and respected because I believe they believed what they said, got turned out not to believe it at all, Schiff said. That the only thing they cared about was maintaining their power or their position.

