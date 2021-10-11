Stocks set for mixed start as traders reflect on growth: markets shroud





(Bloomberg) – Stocks looked set for a mixed start on Monday as traders wait for earnings season and assess the risks of a pandemic recovery from inflationary pressures and an energy crisis. The dollar has changed little. Equity futures slipped for Japan, held steady for Australia and earlier reported gains in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell on Friday after US jobs data fell significantly below expectations while also showing an increase in profits. Treasuries retreated after the report, pushing the 10-year yield above 1.6%, as the Federal Reserve will continue to cut bond purchases in the weeks to come. Rising energy costs, with West Texas Intermediate oil at around $ 80 a barrel, are fueling price pressures and strengthening the case for tighter monetary policy. In the UK, for example, Bank of England officials reinforced signals of an impending UK interest rate hike to curb inflation. Besides the central bank tightening, investors are also ready for the next earnings season and are watching debt problems and the slowdown in the Chinese real estate sector. The reduction is on track for November, Simon Ballard, chief economist at First Abu Dhabi Bank, told Bloomberg Television. When it comes to the Fed’s rate hikes, the jobs report emphasizes later rather than earlier. Elsewhere, geopolitical tension over Taiwan is simmering. President Tsai Ing-Wen said the island faced unprecedented challenges and would defend its sovereignty, pushing back after Chinese leader Xi Jinping said a day earlier that unification would be achieved. Taiwan’s markets are closed for a public holiday. In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin was trading around $ 55,000 after climbing over the weekend. For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog. Some of the main movements in the markets: Actions The S&P 500 fell 0.2%

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.4%

Australian S & P / ASX 200 index futures were little changed

Hang Seng index futures rose 0.8% earlier Currencies The Japanese yen was at 112.24 per dollar

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4450 to the dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index changed little

The euro was at $ 1.1572 Obligations The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 1.61% on Friday Merchandise West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3% to $ 79.35 a barrel

Gold was at $ 1,757.13 an ounce 2021 Bloomberg LP

