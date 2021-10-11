Politics
In brief: Pacific news
Tonga police see increase in drug cases
Tonga police are seeing an increase in drug-related arrests in Tonga and large amounts of Class A drugs are seized.
According to police, statistics show that in 2018 there were 101 drug-related arrests, in 2019 the number more than doubled to 274 arrests, and drug-related arrests increased to 285 in 2020.
Matangi Tonga Online reports this year 185 have been arrested for drug-related offenses so far.
Drug Enforcement Task Force Detective Halatoa Taufa said illicit drugs currently found in Tonga are mainly cannabis, imported cannabis oil, methampatamine and cocaine.
He said large seizures included four kilograms of methamphetamine in 2018 and 39 kilograms of methamphetamine in 2019.
Detective Taufa said that in 2018 a total of 58 kilograms of cocaine were seized, and this year more than 14 kilograms of cocaine were seized.
Legal action against the President of Vanuatu
A constitutional case concerning the recent pardon of three former Prime Ministers of Vanuatu – Serge Vohor, Joe Natuman and Charlot Salwai – has been filed against President Obed Moses Tallis.
The former chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Martin Mahe, has registered the constitutional claim against President Tallis.
He argues that the Constitution does not provide for any provision allowing the Head of State to pardon convictions, only penalties.
Natuman and Salwai were sentenced during their reign as prime minister in two separate legislatures.
Vohor, meanwhile, was sent to prison when he was a member of the Santo Rural constituency.
Widodo’s visit to Papua criticized
A Papuan activist criticized President Joko Widodo’s visit to Papua, saying it would bring no benefit to ordinary Papuans.
The Indonesian president was in Papua last week to officially open the National Games and officiate a number of infrastructure projects.
Papuan activist Ambrosius Mulait said President Joko Widodo’s visit comes as cases of human rights violations go unresolved.
He also said the Indonesian government appears inconsistent in its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic as it allows crowds to congregate at National Games events.
Mr Mulait wonders why the National Games involving thousands of people are continuing given the severity of the coronavirus pandemic in Papua.
Samoan government plans to repatriate Samoan students to Fiji
The Samoan government is exploring ways to repatriate Samoan students who are currently studying in Fiji.
The Samoa Observer reports that Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa has confirmed that the government plans to bring back more than 100 Samoan students to Fiji as well as Samoans currently living in Fiji.
The Samoan government’s announcement follows the first case of a Samoan student studying in Fiji who tested positive for Covid-19 last month.
CNMI acquires 2 new COVID testing machines
The Northern Mariana Islands bought two new machines needed to test for the Covid-19 virus.
Our correspondent said that the purchase should strengthen the capacity of the Marianas Visitors Authority to expand the tourism recovery investment plan program with South Korea.
The announcement comes as authorities confirm four more positive cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of Covid-19 for the Commonwealth to 277 since March last year.
PNG’s West New Britain to launch massive vaccination campaign
West New Britain is preparing to launch a massive vaccination campaign in the province this week.
Health and government officials, business owners and executives are coming together to support vaccine rollout.
The World Health Organization is currently training health workers to manage the vaccine deployment, which will include both Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines.
More than 60 health workers from Kandrian and Talasea districts are participating in the training in Kimbe town, which also includes vaccine advocacy to help address vaccine doubts.
