Another Rihanna moment? Martina Navratilova jokes about Shahs’ description of Modi





When legendary tennis player Martina Navratilova saw a report chronicling Amit Shahs’ comment that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not a dictator but rather the most democratic leader India has ever seen, her reaction was was to tweet, and for my next joke … followed by a clown emoji. The Czech-American, who was granted asylum in the United States after being stripped of Czechoslovak nationality in 1975, is among the most successful tennis players of all time, with 18 Grand Slam singles titles, 31 major titles in women’s doubles and 10 major titles. mixed doubles titles. She has, in a past tweet, accused Modi (and former U.S. President Donald Trump) of trying to cover up the truth as much as possible, if that truth doesn’t suit their political purpose. She first tweeted about Modi after the adoption of Assam’s National Citizen Registry in 2019, when she shared an article about the policy turning four million people accused of being stateless infiltrators, claiming that Modi and Trump shared the same school of thought. The farmers’ protests, which have been going on for more than a year, have seen several foreign celebrities express their support. The catalyst, in February 2021, was a tweet from Rihanna, who shared a story about the protests asking Why aren’t we talking about this ?! to his 100.9 million followers on Twitter. Her tweet prompted several global voices to lend their support to the farmer protests, including Greta Thunberg, YouTuber Lilly Singh, climate activist Jamie Margolin and UK MP Claudia Webbe, among others. However, a counter-effect also followed. The Foreign Office issued a statement urging people to check the facts before rushing to comment on such matters … The MEA then issued a statement claiming that interest groups were trying to mobilize international support against the India and cited cases of vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi statues. It also drew a response from several Indian celebrities, most of whom had rarely commented on the protests until then. Akshay Kumar and Saina Nehwal both tweeted the same message calling for an amicable resolution, while sharing the AME’s statement. Sachin Tendulkar was among the popstar’s foremost critics, tweeting that Indians know India and should decide for India. Let us stay united as a nation. The Maharashtra government later said it would investigate whether celebrities were under pressure from the BJP government to tweet in favor of farm laws. It remains to be seen whether Navratilova’s comment will lead to the same chain reaction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/world/2021/10/10/another-rihanna-moment-martina-navratilova-jokes-about-shahs-description-of-modi.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos