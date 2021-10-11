President Joko Widodo (right) accompanied by Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto during a reserve component determination ceremony in Batujajar, Bandung. BETWEEN PHOTOS

Deployment of Komcad under emergency conditions

President Jokowi has assigned more than 3,000 reserve personnel. They have had basic military training. Its deployment only intervenes when the country faces an emergency situation.

Accompanied by Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto, President Joko Widodo carried out an inspection of the troops. The two officials stand on the deck of an open military jeep, which moves slowly across the ceremonial grounds of the Kopassus Education and Training Center (Pusdilat), in Batujajar, West Bandung Regency, Thursday (7 / 10/2021) morning. The inspection of the troops is part of the ceremony for determining the reserve elements in the national defense system.

“Saying Bismillahmanirrahim“Today, Thursday October 7, 2021, I officially declare that the 2021 Reserve Element Formation has been established,” President Jokowi said at the end of his remarks, as broadcast. Youtube Presidential Secretariat.

At the ceremony grounds, no less than ten companies (1,000 people) of reserve troops (komcad) were present, carefully lined up after the ceremony, wearing striped uniforms, military helmets and assault rifles. Some of them are women.

In his report, after President Jokowi delivered his remarks, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto indicated that the formation of the Komcad was a mandate of the 1945 Constitution, which clearly stated that every citizen has the right and is obliged to participate in the defense and security of the state.

The Minister of Defense also referred to Law (UU) No.3 of 2002 on National Defense and Law No.23 of 2019 on the Management of National Resources for National Defense. Both laws clearly mention the existence of a Komcad to complement the main component, namely TNI, in the national defense system, including the management of national resources. The reserve component (komcad) is not an organic part of the TNI.

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto will not build the first batch of Komcad until 2021. “The components of the reserve are 3,103 people, made up of Rindam Jaya 500 people, Rindam III / Siliwangi 500 people, Rindam IV / Diponegoro 500 people, Rindam V / Brawijaya 500 people, Rindam XII / Tanjungpura 499 people and the University of Defense 604 people, ”said the Minister of Defense.

It is clear that the recruitment and training of reserve elements is carried out by the regional military command (kodam) which reports to the army chief of staff.

During the commissioning ceremony, President Jokowi was accompanied by a number of senior civilian and military officials, including Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, TNI Commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Chief General of Listyo National Police Sigit Prabowo, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa, and Navy Chief Admiral Yudo Margono and West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil.

At the end of the ceremony, President Jokowi watched the Komcad troops perform a parade and a number of soldier skill demonstrations, such as disassembling weapons, throwing knives and axes (lempika) and chopsticks, from military self-defense attractions, to sociodrama. After having followed basic military training for three months, these personnel will return to civilian life. They will only be able to exercise their national defense functions if there is an official mobilization order from the president, approved by the DPR RI.

Koncad and National Defense

Although the National Defense Law has been in force for almost 20 years, it was only under President Jokowi’s administration that the activity of involving civilians in state defense training was Implementation. In the previous cabinet (2014 – 2019), Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu organized several state defense trainings. At that time, the military training activity used the theme “defend the country”, because the strengthening of the “reserve component” only appeared through law number 23 of 2019 relating to the management of national resources. for national defense.

In addition to training and preparing personnel for the reserve component or for the defense of the country, there is another option guaranteed by law, namely trained persons. The legal basis is Law No. 56 of 1999 concerning trained persons, which allows the recruitment and mobilization of qualified personnel to help TNI and / or Polri in the field. TohSo far, the training of this unit of trained people is not yet considered necessary and therefore has not been carried out.

The formation of the Komcad unit is fundamentally a legal order linked to the rights and obligations of citizens to participate in national defense. On the other hand, the involvement of civilians in state defense activities is deemed necessary to be institutionalized and established as a tradition, like the tradition of military service in many countries. The construction of a large military organization is considered outdated because it will require a large budget. Thus, the Komcad option is considered a legitimate and more affordable option.

Komcad training was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but has been delayed due to the pandemic. The implementation can only be done in 2021 with strict health protocols. From the registration period between May 17 and May 31, 2021. “Then the selection will be made from June 1 to 17, 2021 and the basic military training from June 21 to September 18, 2021, then the determination is on 7 October 2021, “Prabowo said.

At the time of registration, the announcement is made regularly in line or offline. The requirements for komcad registrants are Indonesian citizens, male and female, aged 18-35, loyal to the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of ‘Indonesia. in line at the portal of the Ministry of Defense. The selection has been made.

In accordance with the provisions of Law 23/2019, while following basic military training, Komcad candidates are entitled to pocket money, field equipment, health care, occupational accident insurance and death insurance. The candidates for Komcad of the civil state apparatus (ASN), workers or permanent workers obtain their rights at work and do not result in the termination of the employment relationship. For students, they will still get their academic rights or cause them to lose their student status.

After undergoing training, Komcad staff resumed their initial activities and did not receive a reward (salary) from the Ministry of Defense. In future plans, this Komcad will also be extended to maritime and air dimensions. The Komcads will only be mobilized when the country is in a state of emergency.

Penulis: Putut Trihusodo

Publisher: Ratna Nuraini / Elvira Inda Sari

