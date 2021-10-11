Politics
Deployment of Komcad under emergency conditions
President Joko Widodo (right) accompanied by Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto during a reserve component determination ceremony in Batujajar, Bandung. BETWEEN PHOTOS
Deployment of Komcad under emergency conditions
President Jokowi has assigned more than 3,000 reserve personnel. They have had basic military training. Its deployment only intervenes when the country faces an emergency situation.
Accompanied by Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto, President Joko Widodo carried out an inspection of the troops. The two officials stand on the deck of an open military jeep, which moves slowly across the ceremonial grounds of the Kopassus Education and Training Center (Pusdilat), in Batujajar, West Bandung Regency, Thursday (7 / 10/2021) morning. The inspection of the troops is part of the ceremony for determining the reserve elements in the national defense system.
“Saying Bismillahmanirrahim“Today, Thursday October 7, 2021, I officially declare that the 2021 Reserve Element Formation has been established,” President Jokowi said at the end of his remarks, as broadcast. Youtube Presidential Secretariat.
At the ceremony grounds, no less than ten companies (1,000 people) of reserve troops (komcad) were present, carefully lined up after the ceremony, wearing striped uniforms, military helmets and assault rifles. Some of them are women.
In his report, after President Jokowi delivered his remarks, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto indicated that the formation of the Komcad was a mandate of the 1945 Constitution, which clearly stated that every citizen has the right and is obliged to participate in the defense and security of the state.
The Minister of Defense also referred to Law (UU) No.3 of 2002 on National Defense and Law No.23 of 2019 on the Management of National Resources for National Defense. Both laws clearly mention the existence of a Komcad to complement the main component, namely TNI, in the national defense system, including the management of national resources. The reserve component (komcad) is not an organic part of the TNI.
Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto will not build the first batch of Komcad until 2021. “The components of the reserve are 3,103 people, made up of Rindam Jaya 500 people, Rindam III / Siliwangi 500 people, Rindam IV / Diponegoro 500 people, Rindam V / Brawijaya 500 people, Rindam XII / Tanjungpura 499 people and the University of Defense 604 people, ”said the Minister of Defense.
It is clear that the recruitment and training of reserve elements is carried out by the regional military command (kodam) which reports to the army chief of staff.
During the commissioning ceremony, President Jokowi was accompanied by a number of senior civilian and military officials, including Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, TNI Commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, Chief General of Listyo National Police Sigit Prabowo, Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa, and Navy Chief Admiral Yudo Margono and West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil.
At the end of the ceremony, President Jokowi watched the Komcad troops perform a parade and a number of soldier skill demonstrations, such as disassembling weapons, throwing knives and axes (lempika) and chopsticks, from military self-defense attractions, to sociodrama. After having followed basic military training for three months, these personnel will return to civilian life. They will only be able to exercise their national defense functions if there is an official mobilization order from the president, approved by the DPR RI.
Koncad and National Defense
Although the National Defense Law has been in force for almost 20 years, it was only under President Jokowi’s administration that the activity of involving civilians in state defense training was Implementation. In the previous cabinet (2014 – 2019), Defense Minister Ryamizard Ryacudu organized several state defense trainings. At that time, the military training activity used the theme “defend the country”, because the strengthening of the “reserve component” only appeared through law number 23 of 2019 relating to the management of national resources. for national defense.
In addition to training and preparing personnel for the reserve component or for the defense of the country, there is another option guaranteed by law, namely trained persons. The legal basis is Law No. 56 of 1999 concerning trained persons, which allows the recruitment and mobilization of qualified personnel to help TNI and / or Polri in the field. TohSo far, the training of this unit of trained people is not yet considered necessary and therefore has not been carried out.
The formation of the Komcad unit is fundamentally a legal order linked to the rights and obligations of citizens to participate in national defense. On the other hand, the involvement of civilians in state defense activities is deemed necessary to be institutionalized and established as a tradition, like the tradition of military service in many countries. The construction of a large military organization is considered outdated because it will require a large budget. Thus, the Komcad option is considered a legitimate and more affordable option.
Komcad training was originally scheduled to take place in 2020, but has been delayed due to the pandemic. The implementation can only be done in 2021 with strict health protocols. From the registration period between May 17 and May 31, 2021. “Then the selection will be made from June 1 to 17, 2021 and the basic military training from June 21 to September 18, 2021, then the determination is on 7 October 2021, “Prabowo said.
At the time of registration, the announcement is made regularly in line or offline. The requirements for komcad registrants are Indonesian citizens, male and female, aged 18-35, loyal to the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of ‘Indonesia. in line at the portal of the Ministry of Defense. The selection has been made.
In accordance with the provisions of Law 23/2019, while following basic military training, Komcad candidates are entitled to pocket money, field equipment, health care, occupational accident insurance and death insurance. The candidates for Komcad of the civil state apparatus (ASN), workers or permanent workers obtain their rights at work and do not result in the termination of the employment relationship. For students, they will still get their academic rights or cause them to lose their student status.
After undergoing training, Komcad staff resumed their initial activities and did not receive a reward (salary) from the Ministry of Defense. In future plans, this Komcad will also be extended to maritime and air dimensions. The Komcads will only be mobilized when the country is in a state of emergency.
Penulis: Putut Trihusodo
Publisher: Ratna Nuraini / Elvira Inda Sari
You may repost, rewrite and / or copy this content by citing the source Indonesia.go.id.
Sources
2/ https://www.indonesia.go.id/kategori/editorial/3318/pengerahan-komcad-bila-kondisi-negara-darurat
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]