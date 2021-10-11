House Capitol Attack Panel Ready to Bring Lawsuits Against Trump Colleagues, Schiff Says | Attack on the US Capitol





The House special committee investigating the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 is ready to urge federal prosecution of former Donald Trump aides who refuse to comply with subpoenas, a key member of the panel.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, Strategist Steve Bannon and Pentagon Assistant Kash Patel are defying subpoenas for documents and testimony, under instructions from the former President.

Amid fears that the panel may not seek to enforce its will, Adam Schiff, a member of the panel as well as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, spoke to CBS Face the Nation on Sunday.

The Jan.6 committee, the California congressman said, wants to make sure these witnesses come forward to testify, and we are prepared to go ahead and urge the Justice Department to prosecute anyone who fails to act. legitimate duty.

Liz Cheney of Wyoming, one of only two Republicans on the committee, also said he would enforce the subpoenas.

Schiff also praised the Biden administration’s decision not to invoke executive privilege over documents relating to the attack on the Capitol.

The riot, around which five people including a police officer died, followed a rally near the White House in which Trump urged his supporters to fight like hell to reverse his electoral defeat.

Schiff said he hoped the House committee would see such documents very soon.

I applaud the Biden administration for not asserting executive privilege, he said, not trying, because it protects its own prerogative, to deprive the American people of all the facts. So hats off to the administration.

We should, I think, get those documents soon because the chairman-in-office has the first word on executive privilege.

In a letter on Friday announcing their clients’ decision not to comply with his subpoena, Bannon’s lawyers attempted to assert solicitor-client privilege themselves. Observers have pointed out that executive privilege applies to communications involving the president whom the White House wishes to keep confidential, but even though Trump was in power on Jan.6, Bannon was not working for him.

Trump repeated the lies about voter fraud that fueled the attack at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday. Two senior Republicans, Senator Chuck Grassley and Governor Kim Reynolds, stood beside him.

Referring to a majority report from the Senate Judiciary Committee this week on how Trump lobbied his acting attorney general ahead of the Capitol attack, Schiff said: We saw Grassley [the senior Republican on the judiciary committee] in Iowa yesterday, unable to condemn the president’s efforts to get the Justice Department to overturn the election.

Referring to Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the Republican House Whip, Schiff pointed out another Republican leader unable to admit that the election had not been stolen. On Fox News Sunday, Scalise three times declined to say whether he believed the election was stolen.

It is these personal surrenders that put our country at risk, Schiff said, adding that the Republican Party is now an autocratic sect around Donald Trump who is not interested in governing.

Trumps Iowa rally was part of a shadow campaign. The former president remains eligible to run for the White House because enough Republican senators remained loyal in his second impeachment trial, on incitement to attack the Capitol, to avoid conviction. But Trump has not officially declared a race.

Speaking to NBCs Meet the Press, Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, a Democrat, said the American people should see Trump’s aides testify under oath.

When you consider these were Trump appointees, Whitehouse said, of events leading up to the Jan.6 rally described in the Senate Judiciary Committee report, people who are willing to go straight to the line chalk, and in my opinion, even on top of that, when those people saw it as extravagant and illegal and something that they didn’t give up before participating, it shows how crazy it had gotten.

Referring to Jeffrey Clark, a senior Justice Department attorney whose willingness to help Trump was underscored in the Senate report, Whitehouse said: We then move on to the next question: OK, how did this go? has it been organized? Was he really just a little guy from the Department of Justice with a crazy idea? I doubt.

Observers including comedian Bill Maher have warned of a slow coup, short for the processes by which Republicans at the state level have since 2020 decided to change election and election laws and install sympathetic officials in positions that monitor and certify elections.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, author of a revealing book about her former boss, also appeared on NBC on Sunday.

She said if Trump runs again in 2024, hell won’t have any safeguards because he’ll never have to worry about being re-elected, so he’ll do whatever he wants. He will hire whoever he wants. And I think that includes the Jan 6 Spirit folks who imagine who he might put in the DoJ in 2024, knowing that there won’t be any consequences.

When asked if Trump would destroy democracy, Grisham said: I think it will be a very terrifying time.

I think it will only be revenge, retribution and how he can benefit from it. There will be pardons. I think there will be some very draconian policies that will go way too far. So I think if he’s re-elected it’s going to be a really, really scary time.

