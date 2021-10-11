Pakistani TV channel pays tribute to Shoaib Malik; video goes viral





This man who has witnessed four decades in the world of cricket. The world has changed, but Shoaib Malik remains unchanged, the presenter of the Pakistani news channel-Samaa TV, started the program with these lines on Saturday evening. This was following PCB’s announcement that 39-year-old Shoaib will replace injured Sohaib Maqsood in Pakistan’s 2021 T20 World Cup squad.

Shoaib made his international debut for Pakistan in October 1999 against the West Indies. It’s been 22 years and Shoaib continues to play international cricket in the T20 format. He was the captain of the team that made the final against India in the 2007 T20 World Cup. He was also part of the Pakistan squad when they won the T20 World Cup in 2009 under the captain of Younis Khan.

While his inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad received mixed reactions in the online world, Samaa TV decided to pay tribute to Shoaib’s long career in what appeared to be a sarcastic report. The channel aired various video clips and discussed the global changes that have taken place during Maliks’ career.

Nawaz Sharif is gone, Musharraf has come, then Zardari, then Sharif again and now Imran Khan, but Shoaib Malik has not changed. 22 years ago, when Shoaib Malik was in the field, Imran Khan formed the PTI. After 22 years he became Prime Minister but something that still hasn’t changed is Shoaib Malik. America came to Afghanistan, they left, the Taliban rule began, but something that hasn’t changed is Shoaib Malik.

The narrator hilariously describes how the price of gasoline, cell phones, the online world and various other things in the world have changed, but Shoaib Malik playing cricket has remained constant. The video ended with another hilarious comparison in which the narrator explains how left arm stimulator Shaheen Shah Afridi grew up watching Shoaib Malik and even performed alongside him, but Shoaib is still present on the crease.

Darzi jab tak jiyega tab tak siyega

The other day at the Pakistan T20 National Cup, another hilarious incident happened involving Shoaib Malik. During the match, as commentators discussed Shoaib’s long and illustrious career, commentator Tariq Saeed used a hilarious Hindi phrase to describe the veteran. He said, Darzi jab tak jiyega Tab tak siyega (as long as the tailor lives, the tailor will sew).

The whole comment box couldn’t help but laugh after that entertaining line. Tariq has also received praise for his witty style of commenting on social media.

Pakistan Team for the T20 World Cup Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan ( wicket), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir itinerant reserves

