PM Modi, India’s most democratic leader: Union Interior Minister Amit Shah | Latest India News





New Delhi: Narendra Modi is the most democratic leader India has ever seen, because he knows how to listen and only takes every decision after consulting everyone, the Union Home Minister said on Sunday , Amit Shah, refuting claims that the prime minister would take unilateral decisions on important issues. Questions. This incorrect perception of Modi making unilateral decisions and not listening to anyone was deliberately created by some people of rival ideologies to damage his image, Shah said. Yes, he takes risks and insists on discipline, but he never imposes his will while making important decisions related to governance and politics, Shah said in an interview with public television on Sansad on the occasion. of Modi’s 20 years of public service. October 7. Modi thinks, and he has said this on several occasions, that we did not come just to run a government, but to build India. Those who have worked with Modi, including his critics, will agree that the cabinet of ministers has never been run so democratically, Shah said. I have never seen a good listener as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He listens to everyone, values ​​the quality of the suggestion (s) rather than whoever suggested it, and then makes a decision, the Home Secretary said. The final decision is up to him, but of course he is the Prime Minister. Over the years, several opposition leaders have called Modi’s operation dictatorial over decisions such as demonetization, announcing a nationwide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in March of last year. , the repeal of article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, to farmers. protests or alleged attacks on freedom of expression. Demonetization, revocation of Section 370, and the law banning triple talaq were some of Modi’s bold moves, Shah said in the interview. He said surgical strikes against Pakistan in response to the terrorist attacks were out of the question before Modi came to power. Modi has changed the dimensions of politics in the country, said the prime minister’s closest aide, and that is why there are personal attacks against him. Modi derives his confidence from the fact that Indian citizens know that he has no personal interests and that he only works for the country, the interior minister said. Modi gets stronger every time he is attacked. Shah dealt a blow to the Congress party, claiming that some parties believed they had the right to rule the country and could not digest the fact that Modi was successfully running the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-most-democratic-leader-of-india-union-home-minister-amit-shah-101633890661957.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos