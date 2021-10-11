Politics
Public health chief Dr Jenny Harries disagrees with Boris Johnson over his return to power
A senior health official clashed with the Prime Minister and ministers over the issue of working from home, insisting that a massive return to the office would lead to an increase in covid cases as the day approaches. winter.
Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said there had to be a balance between working at home and in the office and ordering everyone back to their desks was not responding to the demand. way people want to see their work.
The issue of working from home has become a political priority, with Boris Johnson saying people who do not come to the office are at risk of gossiping, while Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden urged officials to step down from their Platoons and return to their offices.
Ministers are also on a collision course with officials after a newspaper claimed efforts to save Britain from the Taliban in August were hampered because so many officials were working from home.
Internal Treasury figures revealed by i over the weekend showed that working from home could cost the UK economy $ 30 billion a year.
When asked what she thought of a mass return to the office, Dr Harries told Times Radio: If everyone went back to work immediately without consideration, I think it’s likely we would see more cases in a short period of time, depending on whether they were wearing face coverings, or whether they were taking appropriate precautions.
She added: What the pandemic has done is to open up a whole new conversation about balancing well-being and work, not only in terms of health protection and respiratory infections, but in fact. on the right balance between work from home and work-work and that. which will vary from person to person.
I think we’ve seen a number of organizations survey their own employees to ask them what’s best for them now in certain organizations. So this will not work for example for some colleagues working in health protection, emergency response
For others, it works well, so I don’t think there is a simple, balanced answer.
There are other benefits, apart from health protection concerns, of encouraging and supporting individuals to retain their jobs and interests.
Dr Harries, however, urged people with flu symptoms to stay away from the office during the winter, fearing an outbreak could cause up to 60,000 deaths.
She said: While people in the UK traditionally have a kind of smile and were born with their infectious disease and then went to work and spread it, I hope as we get through the winter people when they are symptomatic will usually recognize it and stay away and be supported to do so.
At the Conservative Party conference in Manchester last week, Mr Johnson urged people to help city centers get back to life and that we will see and have to see people in the office again.
The Mail on Sunday reported that officials working from home hamper UK government efforts to save Britons from Afghanistan, as sensitive documents could only be read in the Whitehall offices for security reasons.
A senior Cabinet minister told the newspaper the mission wasted a week due to what they claimed was a culture of absenteeism in Whitehall.
Dave Penman, general secretary of the civil servants’ union, the FDA, said: This is a scandalous accusation of a cowardly minister hiding behind anonymity. Civil servants working from home have become the go-to excuse for any political failure, but using the plight of those who remain in Afghanistan is a new low.
