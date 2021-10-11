Controversial ‘Pakistani atomic bomb father’ Abdul Qadeer Khan dies aged 85





Abdul Qadeer Khan, celebrated in Pakistan as the father of the country’s atomic bomb, has died at the age of 85 after a long illness.

Key points: Abdul Qadeer Khan played a central role in Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program in the 1970s. He later admitted to selling nuclear secrets to North Korea, Iran and Libya.

The controversial nuclear scientist died at the hospital in the capital Islamabad on Sunday after contracting COVID-19 in August, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said.

Dr Khan helped start Pakistan on the path to becoming a nuclear power in the 1970s, but was later embroiled in a scandal after confessing to selling secret nuclear technology to North Korea, Iran and to Libya.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi said Dr Khan “has helped us develop nation-saving nuclear deterrence, and a grateful nation will never forget his service in this regard.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan, unrelated to the scientist, said the nation had lost a “national icon”.

“He was loved by our nation because of his crucial contribution to making us a nuclear weapon state,” said Mr Khan.

A hero in his homeland

Thousands of people attended Dr Khan’s state funeral at the capital’s huge white marble Faisal Mosque.

His body was carried by a guard of honor. Military and political dignitaries offered funeral prayers, while Pakistani flags were flown at half mast.

Imran Khan said the nation has lost a "national icon."

PA: Anjum Naved

)

Dr Khan proposed to launch Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program in 1974, after neighboring India carried out its first nuclear bomb test.

Still reeling from the loss in 1971 of East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, as well as the capture of 90,000 Pakistani troops by India, then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto accepted the offer in declaring: “We will eat grass, we will even be hungry, but we will have our own [nuclear bomb]. “

Since then, Pakistan has relentlessly pursued its nuclear weapons program in tandem with its Indian rival.

The two countries carried out head-to-head nuclear weapons tests in 1998.

The “greatest nuclear proliferation crisis of the atomic age”

Dr Khan was at the center of a notorious nuclear proliferation scandal, admitting in 2004 that he had sold nuclear secrets to North Korea, Iran and Libya.

Pakistan has been accused of selling nuclear weapon technology to North Korea in exchange for No-Dong missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

A 2003 US Congressional research report said that while it was difficult to determine the genesis of Pakistan’s nuclear cooperation with North Korea, it likely began in the mid-1990s.

Analysts and United Nations officials have said that Dr Khan’s illicit network, which specializes in helping countries circumvent international sanctions, has created the biggest nuclear proliferation crisis of the atomic age.

In 2004, Abdul Qadeer Khan confessed to leaking nuclear secrets to Iran, North Korea and Libya.

Reuters: Faisal Mahmood

)

After confessing on national television, Dr Khan was pardoned by then-president Pervez Musharraf.

He remained under house arrest for years in a lavish house in Islamabad, surrounded by armed guards.

In his confession, Dr Khan said he acted alone without the knowledge of state officials.

Later he said he had been made a scapegoat.

After Pakistani authorities were alerted by the CIA, Mr Musharraf described Dr Khan’s confession as the most embarrassing moment of his presidency.

Pakistan has never allowed foreign investigators to question Dr Khan, claiming he passed on all relevant information about its nuclear proliferation activities, despite repeated calls for access from Western officials and the International Security Agency. atomic energy.

