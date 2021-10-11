National Flash: Prabowo’s chances in the 2024 presidential election and the dismissal of the junior Brigadier General





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Two news from the National channel to review. First on the speech Prabowo Subianto would again be a candidate in the 2024 presidential election. The second concerns LBH’s point of view on the dismissal of Brigadier General Junior Tumilaar. Here is a summary. Prabowo’s chance to win Al Azhar University political observer Ujang Komarudin said party chairman Gerinda Prabowo Subianto’s chances of winning the 2024 presidential election were not absolute. A number of candidates who are expected to run, like Anies Baswedan to Ganjar Pranowo. “The odds are still fifty-fifty. They will still fight,” Ujang said when contacted by Tempo on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Ujang felt that after the 2019 presidential election and Prabowo joined the government cabinet of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the 212 line might find it difficult to accept Prabowo’s return. Therefore, Prabowo should target the Islamic mass base of Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah circles. “If he will excel in the next presidential election. Not necessarily. He can win and he can also fall. It depends on how he gets public sympathy and who his running mate is,” Ujang said. In addition, Ujang also believes that Prabowo will count failures in the previous presidential election. In 2009, he ran for vice-presidency along with Megawati Soekarnoputri. In 2014, he ran as a presidential candidate with Hatta Radjasa. And in 2019 he presented himself again by cooperating with Sandiaga Uno as a representative. “So if (2024) you win, this is your chance. But if you lose, you will suffer. Losing a hat-trick as a presidential candidate,” Ujang said. Ujang himself admitted that he was not surprised that Prabowo is running as a presidential candidate again for the third time. In addition, the 2024 presidential election will have no incumbent because President Jokowi’s term has expired. As chairman of the Gerindra party, Prabowo also got his party’s boat and tickets. In addition, his post as Minister of Defense is also seen by Ujang as a fulcrum. It gave Prabowo the experience of being in government. “Perhaps with the results of the inquiry, Prabowo is even more excited to run for president,” Ujang said. Removal of Brigadier General Tumilaar The Manado Legal Aid Institute (LBH) regrets the military’s decision to release the independent inspector from the military command, Brigadier General Junior Tumilaar, from his post. Even LBH is evaluating the potential for criminalization in the case.

