Minister Places First Call on BSNL 4G Network, Says “Modiji’s Vision Is Taking Shape” | Latest India News

Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw made the first call on BSNL’s Indian 4G network on Sunday and took to Twitter to express his joy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision on Aatmanirbhar Bharat is taking shape.

BSNL 4G is available in many parts of India and the company is now offering a free 4G SIM card to its customers until December 31st. This is India’s first indigenous 4G network, although its rollout has not been smooth. Reports indicate that Tata Consultancy Services could become a partner assisting later phases of the deployment.

BSNL has been working on the 4G network with the help of Indian technology for some time. In January of this year, BSNL launched the expression of interest in proof of concept from Indian companies interested in participating in BSNL’s upcoming 4G tender. In July, the letter of intent was issued to five eligible bidders, according to the ministry’s information.

BSNL 4G is available in many parts of India and the company is now offering a free 4G SIM card to its customers until December 31st.

The government has allocated a budget of 24,084 crore of spectrum for 4G services in fiscal year 2021-22. The attribution is part of the BSNL and MTNL 69,000 crore stimulus package.

As BSNL expands its 4G network with a target for this exercise, the Telecom Department has asked its R&D organization C-DoT to start working on 6G technology. Telecommunications Secretary K Rajaraman has asked the state-owned telecommunications research and development organization C-DoT to start work on 6G and other futuristic technologies to catch up with the global market in time, said Sunday. a statement. Samsung, Huawei, LG and a few other companies have started working on 6G technologies that are said to be 50 times faster than 5G and are expected to hit the market between 2028 and 2030.