After battling Covid, becoming a new dad and the death of his beloved mother Bojo would like to be by the sea
BORIS and Carrie head to the seaside, a happy end of season party with baby Wilfred on the sandy beaches of Marbella.
Repugnant! How dare he leave when hungry people freeze to death by candlelight? shout the enemies of Boris.
They probably assume that being PM is a pampered existence, surrounded by number ten minions or basking in luxury in his Checkers mansion.
Well, there’s a bit of that, but it’s also hard work.
A short lease in Downing Street has its perks, including a handy team that jumps to attention at all times.
But it’s a dreary apartment above the store, with no escaping the constantly ringing phones.
True, no one forced him to accept the job.
But every prime minister faces a 24/7 chore in a relentless blizzard of decisions and trip hazards that make tenants gray with exhaustion.
This is what Boris Johnson looked like when I saw him in Manchester last week, living on adrenaline, roast duck and a small glass of untouched red wine.
It sparked memories of a moment, 30 years ago, at the infamous Maastricht summit, when I offered BoJo, then a scruffy young Brussels reporter, the privilege of writing a column for The Sun.
Instead, Boris has decided to become Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which comes closest to his declared childhood dream of being the King of the World.
What a great career opportunity he missed out on that day!
Now he has to deal with threats and intimidation from Moscow and Beijing, crazed critters stuck to the M25 and fear of the lights going out all over Britain.
NON-STOP CUT
Who could have predicted the extraordinary challenges this crushing election winner has faced over the past 18 months?
The Covid pandemic has roared out of China, cutting the wind to the billowing sails of Brexit and coming terribly close to killing Boris himself.
He became a father for the umpteenth time as he fought for his own life in intensive care. He remarried a month later and just a few weeks ago he lost his beloved mother.
Through it all, he had to endure the relentless shooting and sabotage of the French loser Emmanuel Macron, Europe’s most vindictive political opportunist.
As Boris would say: Give me a break!
No human being can work tirelessly forever and stay in top form.
Even those wondering exactly which game Boris is at the top of will understand that everyone needs a break.
Of course, a few grotesquely prayed that Boris died last year. These are the same sort of ugly characters who spat scum at Tory politicians, voters and Sun readers at the Labor Party conference, turning Scum Pride into a badge of honor.
As the late Grand Royal Reporter Harry Arnold told The Duke of Edinburgh: We may be scum, Your Royal Highness, but we are the cream of the crop.
Boris Johnson therefore deserves some fall sunshine.
A break on the Costa del Sol, home of Love Island’s little-known celebrities, will recharge its fuel cells, fill its briefly thinner frame, and bring it home after two weeks refreshed and ready to keep the lights on.
BoJo will be back just in time to lead the difficult summit of COP26, besieged on one side by climate freaks and on the other by those who pay their nose in green taxes to appease them.
There are a lot of them on his plate.
THE BOSS OF MAFIA
Silly French fishermen threaten another outbreak of lobster wars and a showdown looms with megalomaniac Macron over Jersey’s electricity supply.
There will be a skirmish with Brussels over the stupid EU trade bloc between the UK and Northern Ireland, a standoff with Kremlin Mafia boss Vlad Poutin over the gas supply to Europe.
And, like Jaws’ musical theme, there will be the drumbeat of runaway inflation that could wreak havoc on the fragile economy.
We all need a vacation from time to time.
And to quote BoJos’ response to criticism of Covid on Freedom Day, if not now, when?
WFH warning
What do Britain’s botched retreat from Kabul and the oil crisis have in common? Both were made worse by working from home.
Surprisingly, the evacuation of British nationals was affected because staff were not in the office to share vital intelligence. In Swansea, heavy truck testing has stalled as a return to work is blocked by public sector unions.
Boris must order the return to work of 5.5 million government workers upon his return from Marbella.
