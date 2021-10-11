Wow ! WA Dems President Tina Podlodowski twice voted for Donald Trump?





Washington State Democratic President Tina Podlodowski voted for former President Donald Trump, selling the same Democrats she says she represents.

I wasn’t at the Seahawks game last week, but I heard she tried to attend with a dazzled MAGA hat. She’s a big fan. Some in the crowd were upset and she then quit the game to join a group of pro-life counter-protesters at this weekend’s abortion rights rally.

I’m not really sure any of the previous claims are true (I mean, they could be, I guess). Fortunately, Podlodowski shouldn’t care. She seems to think that lying about the voting history is an acceptable strategy. She does it to a candidate lawyer in the city of Seattle.

Seattle Democratic groups back the abolitionist who hates the police for the city attorney. But more mainstream Democrats compare her to a “terrorist.”

So can this extremist win? Yes. She is now trying to hide her opinions. Check out the newest Jason Rantz Show to find out more! pic.twitter.com/t0obcO15ZZ

– Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) October 7, 2021

Tina Podlodowski keeps lying about Ann Davison

As the Seattle city attorney race intensifies, the Washington Democratic Party and other Democratic groups embrace abolitionist Nicole Thomas-Kennedy.

Thomas-Kennedy is an extremist who doesn’t want to just abolish the job she’s running for. She thinks “property crime is a moral imperative,” encourages arson and thinks cops are Nazis. While more mainstream Democrats like former governors Christine Gregoire and Gary Locke have backed Thomas-Kennedy’s moderate challenger Ann Davison, party activists have embraced lawlessness and abolition.

Podlodowski hates Republicans and is a stubborn ideologue. So she kisses Thomas-Kennedy and attacks Davison. Fair enough: Podlodowski is certainly not the only recalcitrant activist blinded by a seething hatred of his political opponents. There are Republicans who do the same to Democrats.

But Podlodowski is so desperate to back the candidate who says she will not prosecute the crimes that the Washington Democratic president is flat out lying about Davison. She continues to claim that Davison voted for former President Donald Trump.

But Davison never voted for Trump.

None of Podlodowski’s claims are true

Podlodowski repeatedly asserts that Davison is a “Trump Republican” who “chose, at the height of Trump’s meanness, to express his support and embrace his so-called” values. ” . The nickname “Republican Trump” is amplified by socialist and progressive activists who champion the very ideology of policing and criminal justice that caused the record for violent crime in Seattle.

But none of the statements are true.

Davison is a moderate Republican who caucused and voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. She voted for Joe Biden in 2020. She never kissed Trump; literally the opposite.

And while Davison condemned the violence on January 6, Podlodowski and the Washington Democrats’ militant base (particularly in King County) have remained silent during a literal armed insurgency in Seattle that created a deadly autonomous zone. – or they embraced it and categorically approved it. .

Seattle city attorney candidate Ann Davidson is a Trump Republican and unfit for any post. Do your homework and stand up for your values ​​in this election.

– Tina Podlodowski (@Tinapo) September 29, 2021

An ironic attack on a moderate

The absurd claim that Davison is a “Trump Republican” appears to stem from his decision to become a Dan Evans Republican during Trump’s presidency.

But as Davison made clear at the time, it was not due to Trump; it was because of the extremist positions taken by local Democrats. Zone Democrats are no longer traditional Democrats like Davison. They are the kind of extremists who embrace abolition.

Davison didn’t feel like he belonged to a party that embraced violence against cops or no jail for prolific offenders.

It is ironic that Podlodowski attacks a moderate Republican as an extremist while she supports a candidate who is a true extremist.

Podlodowski is lying

I understand Podlodowski is dangerously obsessed with Trump, but that’s no excuse to keep lying about Davison. I cannot however say that I am shocked. Podlodowski lies shamelessly.

Since his humiliating and high-profile defeat to Secretary of State Kim Wyman, the President of the Washington Democrats has been trafficking lies. She keeps trying to attack Wyman, only to fall flat.

In a series of tweets, Podlodowski claimed Wyman was calling on voters not to vote in the WA presidential primary, due to the requirement to sign a partisan statement. And typically, she tried to tie Wyman to Trump. Podlodowski maintains that Wyman is simply hiding his affiliation with Trump, is terrified of losing his seat to Democrat Gael Tarleton and will do anything to hide his true colors. Even by not voting and urging others not to vote.

Except that did not happen.

Wyman voted in the primary but did not tick the box for party affiliation in protest. Like many others, she doesn’t think you should need to publicly declare party affiliation in a primary. And when there is only one candidate on a ballot, the party designation on the outside of a ballot envelope effectively turns a private vote into a public vote.

Wyman never encouraged anyone to follow his position and was on a non-stop mission to encourage as many people as possible to vote. During the interview that Podlodowski used to smear Wyman, the secretary of state literally encouraged people to vote and drop their ballots at county polling stations or drop boxes. She even tried to appease voters worried that a postman who sees party affiliation could lose the ballots.

And when Podlodowski doesn’t shamelessly lie to smear political opponents, she is trafficking anti-Semitism.

Podlodowski’s lie proves Davison’s point

Davison quit the party after constant intimidation from democratic (and socialist) extremists in the region. She denounced them at the time for not focusing on any political discussion, but rather for trolling and harassing. Podlodowski and his militant army show no interest in stopping the tactic.

You see Podlodowski focusing on Davison’s attack and not her ideas because she doesn’t want to officially support Thomas-Kennedy’s fringe beliefs. She knows it could make Democrats realize how far the party has drifted towards socialism and abolition.

Podlodowski needs the Democrats in Washington to think she is one of them, or she will have more examples like Gregory and Locke to deal with. She prefers to quietly elect extremists to transform government institutions and policies through a socialist and abolitionist program.

But the biggest problem Podlodowski continues to face is that she’s as good at lying as she is at running for a statewide job: that is, remarkably incompetent. His lies are transparent and it becomes clear just how extreme the Democratic Party in Washington has become.

Did you like this opinion piece? Then listen to the Jason Rantz Show weekday afternoons starting at 36 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow @JasonRantz on Twitter, Instagram and Talk, and like me on Facebook.

