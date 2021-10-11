Imran calls for nation’s help in tackling corruption and “sex crimes” – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Seeking help from society for the government in its fight against corruption and the increase in sex crimes in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Sunday that he plans to set up a Rehmatullil Aalamin Authority ( RAA) versatile for the primary purpose of explaining Islam to the world and for the propagation of the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) among the children and youth of the country.

Addressing a conference marking the start of the 10-day Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations, the prime minister said he himself would be the patron of the proposed authority.

During his 55-minute college talk in which he shared his personal experiences of living in England as a young student and then as a cricketer, Mr Khan made a comparison between Western and Pakistani cultures pointing out to both the positive and negative aspects of the two companies.

How long can government fight corruption on its own? But a company can fight it because it is the company’s money that is being stolen, Mr Khan said. Citing the examples of China, the UK and Singapore, he said these companies do not tolerate corruption at all.

Announces the creation of the Rehmatullil Aalamin Authority to explain Islam to the world

Apparently referring to the Supreme Leader of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) and triple Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Mr Khan said: A man gives speeches as he sat in London after looting the public money. When his people pour flowers for him, then who will consider theft to be a bad thing? If society doesn’t fight, then how many corrupt can a government catch?

According to the prime minister, obscenity is the second biggest problem facing the country after corruption. He regretted that whenever they spoke of obscenity, a so-called liberal group would scream with joy, claiming that they were bringing society back to old age.

The prime minister said that after coming to power, an inspector general of police told him that sex crimes, including cases of rape and child abuse, were on the rise in the country. He said the region’s DIG presented a horrific picture of the situation of sex crimes in Kasur district in Punjab.

Mr Khan blamed Hollywood and Bollywood for the spread of obscenity in society and lamented that there is no role for academics in the country to educate young people about the negative impacts and consequences of these evils. He said victims of rape and child abuse did not pursue their cases out of shame for themselves and their families.

What action can the government take against them [rapists]? he asked, citing an incident in which a woman refused to report her rape. It is society that fights corruption. Law alone cannot fight it. Likewise, it is society that will have to tackle the growing sexual crime. It’s up to society to make a decision.

The Prime Minister was of the opinion that obscenity was an evil in society and had a negative and disastrous impact on social and family life. He urged religious scholars to play their part in ending obscenity and saving our family system through their research. He said the concept of the veil was given by religion to save the family system.

Mr Khan said the divorce rate in society had reached an alarming level, adding that he could tell from his personal experience that divorce had a very negative and painful impact on children who wanted to live with their children. parents.

I have seen what destruction is caused by divorce. I have the children. We got divorced. There is no greater curse than divorce, he continued, addressing a serious audience made up of his ministers and some members of minorities.

He regretted that it was after seeing the increasing incidents of children evicting their elderly parents from the home that the government had to pass a law to stop this trend.

The Prime Minister then urged the media to play their role in this regard. We cannot stop the expansion of media, social media and technology, but we need to involve our young people and tell them about Islamic values ​​and the two choices they have.

He said a cartoon series would be launched to educate children about national ethics and culture.

RAA functions

Outlining the main characteristics of the proposed Rehmatullil Aalamin Authority, the Prime Minister said they had started to search for a competent scholar to lead the authority which would include the best professional Muslim scholars from around the world. The RAA, he said, will monitor the effectiveness of Seeratun Nabi’s materials, which were recently added to the school curriculum. It will also pass on recommendations and add teachings from other religions that preach humanity and inclusiveness so that non-Muslims can also familiarize themselves with the true spirit of their respective religions, he added.

The RAA will encourage and facilitate research in universities on the golden age of Islam and the various aspects surrounding the leadership and highest morals of Islamic rulers at the time. Khalid Bin Waleed was perhaps the greatest general in the history of the world who had never lost a war. Corn [Caliph] Hazrat Umar (RA) told him to step down as he needed to appoint someone else as commander, Khan said while stressing the leadership qualities even of the companions of the Holy Prophet.

RAA members will also monitor major media and social media to provide ideas for alternative content and programming, especially for children and youth, in addition to projecting a positive and true image of Islam to the community. outside the world.

Posted in Dawn, le 11 October 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1651279/imran-seeks-nations-help-for-fighting-corruption-sex-crimes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos