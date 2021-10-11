Jokowi called genius chief, Prabowo tops presidential candidate poll





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the Minister of Defense Prabowo Subiantowas in the public eye last week. Prabowo dominates a number of polls of presidential candidates in 2024, while Jokowi earns the title of genius of a Singapore researcher. Prabowo dominates a number of survey results. Gerindra’s secretary-general Ahmad Muzani said Prabowo would return to run for president in 2024 as public support was still high. “I said that in 2024, Pak Prabowo, God willing, will advance in the presidential election. His progress is due to massive demand from all of us, people’s expectations are high, development must continue, our ideals as a party have not been realized, ”Muzani said, as reported by the Jakarta Post. Between, Sunday (10/10). Prabowo is in the top ranks of potential 2024 presidential candidates in several polls. For example, in the Indonesian Political Indicators Survey, July 30 to August 4, 2021. Prabowo’s eligibility rate reached 26.2%. Prabowo took the top spot and beat a number of potential candidates, such as Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan. The Saiful Mujani Research & Consulting (SMRC) survey of September 2021 also placed Prabowo in first position. However, the eligibility of the Minister of Defense has seen a downward trend from 19.5% to 18.1%. At the same time, Prabowo’s rival in the last two presidential elections, Jokowi, has been in the spotlight due to an article titled “The Genius of Jokowi”. The article was written by a professor at the National University of Singapore (NUS) named Kishore Mahbubani. Mahbubani called Jokowi a genius leader. He revealed a number of reasons behind his assessment. First, Jokowi is seen as capable of handling political divisions by embracing Prabowo in government. Mahbubani compared Jokowi to US President Joe Biden. In fact, nearly a year after Joe Biden won the 2020 US election, 78% of Republicans still don’t believe he legitimately won the election. Biden has been a US Senator for 36 years, but he hasn’t has not been able to defuse partisan conflicts in US politics, ”said Mahbubani. Then Jokowi is supposed to work more than talk. The former mayor of Solo is also seen as fiscally savvy as Indonesia’s public debt is considered low. He was also praised for maintaining relations with China and the United States when the two superpowers continued to feud. Mahbubani also said that Jokowi is committed to equitable infrastructure development. (dhf / fra)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20211011090850-32-705961/jokowi-disebut-pemimpin-jenius-prabowo-rajai-survei-capres The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos