President Joko Widodo to launch Gernas BBI in Samarinda





Jakarta, Borneo24.com – President Joko Widodo will launch the National Proud Made in Indonesia Gernas BBI Movement, this launch will take place online. Tuesday October 12, 2021 in Samarinda, East Kalimantan. “The Gernas BBI, which was entrusted to East Kalimantan as a host and launched by the President on October 12, will be centered at Plenary Convention Hall Sempaja, Samarinda,” said the head of the Administrative Office of Administration (Adpim) from the east. Kalimantan Setprov, Syafranuddin in Samarinda, Sunday (10/10/2011. 2021). The Gernas BBI program is carried out to build the local economy to awaken people to love domestic products. This event will also be attended by the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, as president of the BBI Gernas team. In addition, there is the Minister of Villages, Development of Underprivileged Regions and Transmigration Abdul Halim Iskandar, and the Minister of Manpower Ida Fauziyah. Gernas BBI, is a step to restore the economy and public welfare in Indonesia. “Thanks to Gernas BBI and the synergy built by the Kemendes PDTT with the provincial government of East Kalimantan, it is hoped that the products of the children of the nation from all the villages of the archipelago, especially the handicrafts of East Kalimantan , will be able to penetrate the MSME market without only in the archipelago, but also abroad, “he said. He also said that through the BBI movement, it is hoped that it will be able to strengthen the role of village enterprises (BUMDes) in the digital ecosystem of MSMEs, with the aim of creating synergy between nations. This synergy creates various hidden potentials in rural areas, so that they can enrich the creation of special and quality East Kalimantan products as a form of mutual cooperation of all elements of society by purchasing local products. “This activity should be able to stimulate a sustainable economy, notably by providing space for MSME actors from rural communities through BUMDes to produce and market their products,” Syafruddin explained. (***)

