Record-breaking consolation victory in southern Punjab





LAHORE: Southern Punjab ended its national T20 campaign with a consolation victory, beating defending champions Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 11 points in their tenth and final game at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday night.

Southern Punjab came out of the tournament after winning just three matches (six points).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains in the race for the semi-finals as he is on track to finish in the top four (five wins and four losses in nine matches). They play their last group game against Northern.

On Sunday night, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa failed in his 194-point chase despite strong contributions from Nabi Gul, Kamran Ghulam and Muhammad Iftikhar.

Nabi got the best score with 54 out of 31 balls (five four, three six). The right-hander added 79 for the fourth wicket with Kamran scoring 46 of 33 (four fours, two sixes). The two joined Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who lost 32-for-three after 6.5 overs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa got lost as Kamran and Nabi perished one after the other. Lower-ranked hitters struggled to cope with the increasing demand rate. Needing 30 points in the final beaten by Mohammad Ilyas, Iftikhar and Niaz Khan scored 18 points.

Iftikhar remained undefeated on 33 (21 balls, one four, three six).

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won the draw and chose to line up. Southern Punjab openers Tayyab Tahir and Sharoon Siraj (18) scored 39 in five overs.

Tayyab then combined with Salman Ali Agha in a 56-race second wicket stand. Salman was sacked for 16. Wicket keeper Azam Khan joined Tayyab for a blustery third wicket stand of 35 points. Azam hit three sixes and a four in his rapid shot 25 of 13 bullets.

Tayyab was fired by Imran Khan Snr for a career-high 78 on 48 balls. The right-handers attacking the innings consisted of eight fours and three sixes.

Captain Aamer Yamin scored 24 of 13 while Yousuf Babar didn’t stay on 14 of six as southern Punjab finished their 20 overs with a formidable total on the board. On Saturday night, Northern defeated Balochistan by five wickets in a nervous battle between bowlers and batsmen.

Balochistan almost pushed Northern to the well by dismissing Ali Imran and Zeeshan Malik but Rohail Nazir (10) and all-round veteran Sohail Tanvir (10) saved their team from some defeat.

After Balochistan Umaid Asif won a brilliant 19th for giving up five points and taking a wicket, 15 points were needed in the final. But their left-arm playmaker Junaid Khan has been crushed three times. Rohail hit a four on his first ball, then took a single. Tanvir timed a limit on the third ball, then played a run. But on the fifth ball, Tanvir slammed a back-footed strikeout for a six to clinch the victory from the jaws of defeat.

Asked to strike first, Balochistan called on the skills of Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq to sew 185 races for seven wickets. But Northern, despite the occasional wilting, rebounded beautifully to hit the target.

The two teams were neck and neck before Balochistan trapped Ali Imran (64) and Zeeshan Malik (53).

Now with the win Northern has climbed to the top of the standings while Balochistan still languishes in fifth place with six points.

Balochistan posted a competitive tally but were disappointed with their bowlers as Amad Butt bled a lot of runs.

Northern’s Ali Imran landed the platform with his magnificent shot with three fours and five sixes.

Earlier it was the day Abdullah Shafique blossomed with the bat for Balochistan. Imam-ul-Haq started off in the same way as the previous match. These two drummers have cracked for half centuries.

Shafique in his 73 balls out of 44 has reached 13 limits.

Imam hit his half century on 38 balls and on the 39th ball he lost his wicket after hitting seven limits.

