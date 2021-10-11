How to Get IDR 1.2 Million Cash Aid for Street Vendors and Stall Owners Prepare NIK





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially launched the Cash Assistance Program for Street Vendors and Stalls (BT-PKLW) on Saturday (09/10/2021). The beneficiaries of the BT-PKLW are the owners of PKL and Warung who have not received assistance under the Micro Business Productive Banpres (BPUM) program. Estimate setkab.go.id, this aid will be granted to one million street vendors and small traders who each receive 1.2 million IDR. Read also : Government distributes 1.2 million IDR aid to street vendors and stalls, Jokowi: less or not? Read also : From Yogyakarta, Jokowi distributes cash social assistance for 1 million small PKL stalls worth IDR 1.2 million BTPKLW The president indicated that the distribution of this cash aid would be carried out by TNI and Polri. “One million two hundred thousand is enough, according to our calculations, it will be enough, and it will start first in Malioboro region, Yogyakarta,” Jokowi said at the launch in Malioboro region, Yogyakarta City. The coordinating minister of economy Airlangga Hartarto, the minister of state secretary Pratikno, the governor of DIY Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X and the mayor of Yogyakarta Haryadi Suyuti were present to accompany the president on the agenda. On this occasion, the coordinating minister of economic affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, declared that at DIY, level 3 of the Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) was still being applied. However, Airlangga said the economic growth rate in the region is very high. “Yogya’s economic growth, Mr. President, as a ratio is 11%, sir. So it is very high,” Airlangga said. Read also : Coordinating Minister Airlangga accompanies President Joko Widodo in the start of the BT-PKLW program How to get cash assistance from street vendors and stalls

