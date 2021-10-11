Who Slowed Merck’s Covid Cure?





Molnupiravir pills from drugmaker Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics. Photo: Merck

When Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced on October 1 that their new antiviral pill was cutting Covid hospitalizations by about half, some in the media blamed Donald Trump. An Axios headline: Before Merck endorsed the COVID antiviral, the Trump administrator turned it down. In fact, Trump officials have asked for government funding to accelerate development of the drug, molnupiravir. They clashed with a career manager, Rick Bright, whom Democrats hailed as a whistleblower.

Mr. Bright joined the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority in 2010 and became Director of Bardas in 2016. The authority, which is part of the Department of Health and Human Services, is responsible for preparing for and responding to threats for public health. After Mr Bright clashed several times with HHS officials, he was reassigned in April 2020 to a lower level position at the National Institutes of Health. Mr Bright then filed a lawsuit accusing Trump officials of pressuring him to speed up dangerous drugs and award contracts on the basis of political connections and cronyism.

He claimed that even before the pandemic, they inappropriately pressured Barda to fund clinical studies of molnupiravir, which had shown promise against other viruses in laboratory experiments at the University. Emory. Mr Brights’ complaint alleged that George Painter, CEO of Drug Innovation Ventures at Emory, and Trump HHS official Robert Kadlec urged Barda in November 2019 to invest millions of dollars in their miracle cure. He noted that similar drugs in this class had been shown to cause reproductive toxicity in animals, and that the offspring of treated animals were born without teeth and without parts of their skulls. But similar effects did not occur with molnupiravir. Mr. Bright rejected Emory’s request for funding; the decision clearly frustrated Dr Kadlec and strained their relationship further, according to the complaint.

A few months later, the authorities tried to speed up treatment for the new coronavirus. A March 2020 study by scientists at Emory, Vanderbilt and the University of North Carolina showed that molnupiravir was very potent against Covid-19 in human cells and prevented other coronaviruses, including SARS, cause severe lung damage in mice. This new drug not only has high potential for treating patients with COVID-19, but also appears to be effective for treating other serious coronavirus infections, said study lead author Ralph Baric, an expert in coronavirus at UNC.

Emory had licensed molnupiravir to Ridgeback, which in April 2020 asked the government for $ 100 million to speed up studies in humans. Mr Bright says Trump officials have ordered Barda officials to fund the Ridgeback proposal as quickly as possible, and preferably within 24 hours. But he said Ridgeback did not follow the proper procedure to receive BARDA funding. Barda declined the request, and Ridgeback worked with Merck, who put his own capital at risk.

Following Mr. Brights’ reassignment, funding from Barda for the testing, manufacturing and advance purchases of monoclonal antibodies has been found to be essential to accelerate their development. Molnupiravir likely would have been available much sooner if Barda had provided funding, as Trump officials requested last spring.

Mr. Brights’ claim that Trump officials promoted molnupiravir because of links to Mr. Painter has not been confirmed. Still, he was praised by Democrats. Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted in May 2020: The Trump administration ignored warnings from Dr Rick Bright, the country’s top vaccine scientist, then fired him after he allegedly refused to accept the push President’s reckless miracle cure for COVID-19. In November, President-elect Biden appointed Mr Bright to his Covid task force. In August, the Biden administration settled its whistleblower complaint. According to his lawyer, the settlement covers back pay, temporary housing costs and compensation for the distress associated with derogatory comments and threats from Trump officials.

Officials who backed molnupiravir can now claim their justification, but it is too late for the thousands of Americans who have died from Covid-19.

Ms. Finley is a member of the Journals Editorial Board.

