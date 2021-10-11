Pakistani N-bomb architect AQ Khan dies





State funeral granted at Faisal mosque Government announces day of mourning

ISLAMABAD: The architect of Pakistan’s nuclear program, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan died here on Sunday morning. He was granted a state funeral at the Faisal Mosque before his burial at the H-8 cemetery. He was 85 years old.

Dr Khan suffered from several ailments, but his health deteriorated after contracting coronavirus which doctors said was the cause of his death.

The flags were half mast on Sunday as the government declared mourning a day after his disappearance, which plunged the nation into grief. In many cities, funeral prayers were offered for him in absentia.

At the Faisal Mosque, people attended the state funeral in large numbers. However, with the exception of Sindh’s chief minister, Murad Ali Shah, no other chief minister or governor of any province was present, although some members of the federal cabinet did introduce themselves. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed who, together with Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of Aviation Sarwar Khan, Minister of Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri, Minister of Revenue Hammad Azhar and aide to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Gill, attended the funeral prayers led by Professor Ahmed Al Ghazali told media that the prime minister ordered cabinet ministers to attend the funeral.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers, opposition leaders and military leaders in their separate messages expressed their condolences for the disappearance and praised the nuclear scientist’s contribution to making the country a atomic power.

A doctor at Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) Hospital, where the sick scientist was brought in early in the morning, told Dawn he was taken to the hospital around 6 a.m. and was pronounced dead one hour later. He thought Dr Khan may have died while being transferred to hospital. In fact, he suffered from multiple health issues and during his Covid-19 illness his lungs were severely damaged, believed to be the cause of his death, the doctor said on condition of anonymity.

People came in large numbers and gathered outside the hospital in Sector G-9 to see their beloved scientist shortly after news of his deteriorating health condition despite the rainy weather in Islamabad.

According to hospital sources, Dr Khan received Ghusal (last bath) in the hospital and his body was transported to his residence in Sector E-7 from where it was transported to Faisal Mosque for funeral.

Before his burial, controversy arose when Home Secretary Sheikh Rashid told a reporter that Dr Khans’ family did not know whether he would be buried in the lawns of the Faisal Mosque or at the H- cemetery. 8. A letter, apparently written by Dr Khan to the chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) with the request for his burial at the H-8 cemetery after his death, has since gone viral on social media.

After the state funeral, the body was finally taken to the H-8 cemetery where it was laid to rest.

President Arif Alvi tweeted: Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. Has known him personally since 1982. He helped us develop a life-saving nuclear deterrent, and a grateful nation will never forget his service in this regard. May Allah bless him.

In a separate tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote: Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr AQ Khan. He was loved by our nation because of his crucial contribution to making us a nuclear weapon state. This provided us with security against a much bigger aggressive nuclear neighbor.

For the Pakistani people, he was a national icon.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, said: His death marked the proud history of making the defense of Pakistan insurmountable and the Pakistani nation will forever be indebted for dedicating its entire life to fortifying the defense of the country. He also announced that his party would observe a day of mourning on September 11.

The Home Secretary said earlier that Dr Khan had received a state funeral on the instructions of the prime minister. The prime minister ordered cabinet ministers to attend the funeral, he said, adding that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and heads of services would also be present.

Mr Rashid said two graves, one at the Faisal Mosque and the other at the H-8 cemetery, had been prepared, but his family then decided that, according to his last wishes, he would be buried at the H-cemetery. 8.

Last month Dr Khan complained that neither the Prime Minister nor any of his cabinet members inquired about his state of health while under treatment in hospital. He was admitted to KRL hospital on August 26 after testing positive for Covid-19. He was then transferred to a military hospital in Rawalpindi and was discharged after his recovery.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza, and all department heads expressed their sadness over the death of the Dr Khan.

The ISPR statement also quoted the army chief of staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, as saying he had rendered invaluable services in strengthening Pakistan’s defense capabilities.

Defense Minister Pervez Khattak said he was deeply saddened by his passing and called it a great loss. Pakistan will forever honor its service to the nation! The nation is deeply indebted to him for his contribution to strengthening our defense capabilities, he said.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said Dr Khan had played an important role in making the country invincible.

Born in 1936 in Bhopal, India, Dr Khan immigrated with his family to Pakistan in 1947 after the partition of the subcontinent. He graduated with a science degree from the University of Karachi in 1960, then pursued studies in metallurgical engineering in Berlin before completing graduate studies in the Netherlands and Belgium.

After learning about India’s nuclear test in 1974, he joined the country’s underground efforts to develop nuclear power and founded the Khan Research Laboratories in 1976. He was twice awarded Nishan-i-Imtiaz and Hilal-i-Imtiaz once for his services to the country. .

In 2004, Dr Khan was at the center of a huge global nuclear proliferation scandal. In a series of dramatic developments, he has been accused by Army Chief and President Pervez Musharraf of leading a dishonest nuclear proliferation network.

Shortly after General Musharraf’s announcement, a taped confession by Dr Khan was broadcast on television in which he took full responsibility for all the nuclear proliferation that had come to light. He was then placed under house arrest.

A court ended his house arrest in February 2009, but his movements were strictly monitored and he was accompanied by the authorities whenever he left his home in Islamabad.

Dr Khan later filed a plea in the Lahore High Court, demanding the application of his basic rights, including freedom of movement. The LHC rejected the plea in 2019 on the grounds that it lacked jurisdiction due to special security measures adopted by the state.

He then moved the Supreme Court against the LHC ruling, which called on the attorney general to meet with the nuclear scientist and allay his concerns.

Later, the nuclear scientist repeatedly stated in his statements and columns in the national dailies that he was not involved in any wrongdoing, but was coerced by General Musharraf for the confessional statement.

People believe that Dr. Khan saved the country twice, once when he carried out the nuclear tests and the second when he made false confessions about nuclear proliferation.

However, at the height of the proliferation controversy in 2007, then Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz paid tribute to Dr Khan who, during a speech on state television, pointed out: of Dr. Khan are “unforgettable for the country”.

Dr Khan left behind a widow and two daughters.

Posted in Dawn, le 11 October 2021

