Minister Tjahjo Kumolo apologizes for uploading hoax photos, here are the facts





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Tjahjo Kumolo apologized after uploading photo hooks concerning the Cisumdawu toll road, West Java. “Sorry, the message on the toll road in West Java turned out to be wrong, not in West Java,” Tjahjo tweeted on his Twitter account @tjahjo_kumolo on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Tjahjo said he had the wrong information on the photo of the toll road. On Saturday night, Tjahjo uploaded a photo of what he claims to be the Cisumdawu (Cileunyi-Sumedang-Dawuan) toll road. In his tweet, Tjahjo Kumolo revealed that the toll road is the coolest toll road in Indonesia that splits the mountain and enters the mountain. Thus, it is possible to reach Bandung-Tegal in just 2 hours and Bandung-Semarang in just 3.5 hours. Previously, Tjahjo said, Bandung-Tegal without a toll road would have to take 7 hours if the trip went well. The post has now been deleted by Tjahjo. addicted to photography Cisumdawu Toll Road not the first time this has happened. In 2019, a photo claiming to be the Cisumdawu toll road also circulated on Facebook. The narrative claims that the era of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi succeeded in building toll roads that divide and cross mountains. During the fact-checking conducted by Tempo’s fact-checking team, the photo also went viral several times on Facebook and is believed to be in India, Pakistan and Africa. In fact, the picture is of the Mersin Antalya highways in Turkey. AFP reports which previously published a fact-checking article on the virality of the image also said it was the D400 Mersin-Antalya highway in Turkey. The Mersin-Antalya highway in Turkey can be seen in Mesut Aygar’s YouTube video posted on September 22, 2017. At 6:42 minutes we will find the corresponding image circulating on Facebook. The existence of the Mersin-Antalaya road in Turkey can be followed using Google Maps at the following link: https://bit.ly/2HTLxTO. The information responded to hoaxes on the Cisumdawu toll road. Read also : Cisumdawu toll road to be inaugurated in December 2021 FRISKI RIANA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.tempo.co/read/1515944/menteri-tjahjo-kumolo-minta-maaf-unggah-foto-hoaks-begini-faktanya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos