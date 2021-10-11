Trump “no doubt” trying to overhaul electoral system, warns ex-cybersecurity chief





Christopher Krebs, Donald Trump’s former cybersecurity chief, said the former president was trying to overhaul the US electoral system.

“Without a doubt. This is happening at four different levels, both state legislatures and state elected officials, some of the people running for secretary of state in Arizona and Georgia,” a- he said during an appearance on CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday. “But we also see [it] in the US Congress. “

Krebs also noted that GOP leaders no longer have power over the party’s electoral base.

“They [Republicans] have activated and lost control of their electoral base, the people who are going to put them in power, ”he said.

According to Krebs, Republican leaders are reluctant to admit that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election for fear that Trump “will try to beat them.”

“The minority whip [Rep. Steve Scalise] was on Fox News this morning with Chris Wallace and he was talking about how the election was effectively stolen and he won’t admit that [President] Biden won, “he said.” It got out of hand. Again, it’s a death spiral. They’ve lost control and they don’t have the capacity to take control back. “

In a Fox News interview on Sunday, presenter Chris Wallace asked Republican Rep. Louisiana Scalise to comment on Trump’s election fraud allegation and whether he believed the 2020 election had been “stolen.” Scalise claimed that “a number of states” did not respect the laws governing elections and did not respect the Constitution.

Newsweek reached out to Trump officials and Scalise’s office for comment, but did not get a response in time for publication.

In November 2020, Trump fired Krebs from his post at the Department of Homeland Security for exposing allegations of electoral fraud. At the time, Krebs described the election as “the safest in American history.”

About a month later, Krebs sued Trump campaign lawyer Joe DiGenova for libel and emotional distress. Her trial came after DiGenova demanded her execution during an appearance on Newsmax in November. The lawyer said at the time that Krebs “should be pulled and quartered.”

Donald Trump’s former cybersecurity chief Christopher Krebs said the former president was “without a doubt” trying to change the electoral system amid allegations of voter fraud. Above, Krebs testifies during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs hearing to discuss election security and the 2020 electoral process on December 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo by Greg Nash-Pool / Getty Images / The Norwegian Nobel Institute

In July, Krebs pointed out that disinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine was similar to that surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

“What we see here is an ecosystem of information providers. Part is politically motivated. Part is the anti-vax community. Part is profit. And I tend to believe that it is. a lot going on here, he said then.

