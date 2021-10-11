Taiwan says it won’t give in to pressure from China





The Taiwanese chief executive said Taipei hopes to ease tensions with Beijing, but will not bow to its pressure. Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised peaceful reunification with the autonomous island. Speaking at a national day rally on Sunday, Tsai vowed that Taiwan will continue to strengthen its national defense and demonstrate its determination to defend itself to ensure that no one can force Taiwan to follow the path China has mapped out. for Taipei. This is because the path China has mapped out offers neither a free and democratic way of life for Taiwan, nor sovereignty for our 23 million people, she said. Tsai also vowed that Taiwan would not act recklessly in developing its national defense, however adding that there should be absolutely no illusions that the Taiwanese people would give in to the pressure, in an apparent nod to China. The more results we get, the stronger the Chinese pressure. I therefore want to remind all my fellow citizens that we do not have the privilege of letting our guard down, said the Taiwanese president. She insisted that the situation around Taiwan has become more complex and fluid than at any time in the past 72 years, accusing China of increasing its military presence in the island’s air defense zone. , which Tsai said had seriously affected his country’s national security. The remarks come a day after Xi reiterated Beijing’s willingness to implement his country’s plan to “reunify” his country with Taiwan through peaceful means, in accordance with the “one country, two systems” policy. “No one should underestimate the determination and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend [our] national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The historic task of the full reunification of the homeland must be accomplished, and it certainly will be, ”Xi said. The statement follows a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report earlier this week that US Marines and special operations forces have been secretly training Taiwanese soldiers on the island for at least a year to prepare them for threats potential from China. Neither the US government nor Taiwanese officials have yet commented on the matter. Beijing has repeatedly condemned Washington for its perceived interference in the affairs of Taiwan, which it sees as an integral part of China. The WSJ report was preceded by Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng, saying China could stage a full-scale invasion of the island by 2025. Allied forces have conducted exercises in the sea from southern China. Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing considers the island to be a separatist province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous country, which wants a dialogue with China, but cannot accept the Beijing’s proposal for “one country, two systems” mockup. The United States does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation, but maintains informal relations with the island, remaining its largest supplier of military equipment.

