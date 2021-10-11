George Clooney shares unflattering anecdote about Donald Trump ‘before he was president’, more news | Gallery





Dumping on Trump

George Clooney has harsh words when he talks about America, saying the country reminds him of a “battered child” after Donald Trump’s four years in the White House. The actor, who is a Democrat, went on to say that Trump “can’t stand” his own supporters, but he’s good at pretending. He also didn’t give too much weight to President Joe Biden’s low numbers of approvals. “I mean, you can’t, it’s like taking a battered child and thinking that everything will be fine on the first day of school. There are a lot of things that need to be fixed, there is a lot of healing that needs to be fixed. to happen and it’s going to take time, “he said.” Poll numbers go up and down, I would expect them to go up again. Donald Trump’s numbers went up and down. George acknowledged that Trump will be a political factor for years to come. “It’s so funny because he was just that jerk, I knew him before he was president. He was just a guy chasing girls. Every time you went out he would come and say, ‘What’s that girl’s name?’ That’s all he was, ”said George. “And the idea that there’s this whole bunch of people who, you know, think he’s the champion, he sure can’t stand in real life. He’s going to play that for a while and we’ll see what to do with it as a country. My hope is that we have a little more common sense than doing it again, my hope. “

Kimye again?

Kim Kardashian West had a familiar face in the front row to support her while hosting “Saturday Night Live”: her ex-husband, Kanye West. The rapper’s presence only intensifies the growing rumors of reconciliation. In fact, a source told Page Six that the two “continued to greet each other and make eyes” throughout the “SNL” concert. “At one point, before Kourt’s skit, Kim blew a kiss in her direction,” the eyewitness said. Kanye was seated alongside Kim’s inner circle, which included sister Khloe Kardashian, mother Kris Jenner and Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Kim La La Anthony’s best friend. On another note, Kim’s hosting concert was very, very well received. She killed him.

italian riot

Jared Leto found himself in the middle of a protest in Rome this weekend, and he paid the price. “I got caught in a protest in Italy,” the actor wrote on his Instagram story on October 9, while sharing several videos and photos of the chaos. “From what I understood, these were vaccination warrants / green passes.” He added that he “received tear gas then called it a night”. Jared’s photos and videos (some of which can be seen here) were graphic, as they show police officers in riot gear and a bloodied man treating a head injury. Reuters reported that the civil unrest in Italy was a response to new mandates that will require workers to have a Green Pass, which allows travel between members of the European Union. Green Pass basically means that a person has received at least one injection of COVID, has tested negative, or has recently recovered from COVID.

Single leak

Adele’s latest single sort of came out. On October 9, the singer posted her very first Instagram Live, and in doing so, she performed part of her upcoming single, “Easy on Me,” claiming she “might be in trouble for it.” The song will officially be released on October 15. “Easy on Me” begins with a short piano solo, then Adele shows these famous tips. “There is no gold in this river in which I have always washed my hands,” she sings. “I know there is hope in these waters but I can’t bring myself to swim when I’m drowning in this silence. Baby, let me in.” Elsewhere on Instagram Live, a fan asked Adele what the album would be about. “Divorce, baby, divorce,” replied the Grammy winner. She added, “Writing my music has been really therapeutic for sure.”

Quarantine life

Ryan Goslingis gives insight into life in quarantine at home in a rare interview with GQ. “Our kids are young so it was a tough time for them to be separated from the other kids and not being able to see family and so on,” Ryan said of daughters Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 5 years, which he shares with Eva Mendes. . The actor said he and Eva do their best to keep the kids entertained. “I think Eva and I have done more acting in quarantine than in our entire careers,” the “La La Land” star joked.

Cool mom

There are very few acting awards that Charlize Theron hasn’t won in her career, but getting her kids’ approval is better than anything. Speaking to The Mirror, the Oscar-winning actress said her daughters Jackson, 9, August 6, were “quietly quite shocked” by their role as Morticia in “The Addams Family 2.” “As a mother who like all mothers wants her kids to think she’s cool, it’s a feeling that no Oscar can replace,” she said. Charlize again referred to her children when talking about the Addams family. “We have to find kindness and understanding for others who might not be like us or speak like us. Be a part of something like this and know that families will see that it really resonates with me,” a- she said, adding that she was “always assured [her children] knowing exactly who we were as a family “and what their values ​​are.” Kindness and treating others the way you want to be treated is the way through life, “she argued.

Anxiety reveals

Phoebe Dynevor reveals that she now has anxiety in her own right, and that came with the rise to stardom from her role in “Bridgerton”. The actress’ mental problems stem from the fear of letting people down. “I think no one can handle that, the fear of failure. I worry about everything, and it’s not easy to get out of it,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. The 26-year-old believes that being in the spotlight for an extended period can have lasting effects. “My stomach is in a knot. I’m afraid of failing, of disappointing someone, or of going against my own beliefs. You can see how being in the spotlight affects your mental health. “she said. Phoebe has her ways to cope, including meditation, therapy, and walks. “There are things I do to reassure myself because it’s pretty hectic right now,” she said.

He has jokes!

Alex Rodriguez has fun with his relationship status. On an American League Division show, the Fox Sports panel discussed several Tampa Bay Rays players eating popcorn in the dugout during the game. Video quickly showed Alex at the 2011 Super Bowl being fed popcorn from then-girlfriend Cameron Diaz. “This isn’t the first time people have eaten popcorn in the middle of a game,” joked Kevin Burkhardt. A-Rod laughed and noted, “KB, maybe that’s why I’m single.” Alex’s romance roster includes a lot of famous women, as he’s been linked to Madonna, Kate Hudson, Bethenny Frankel, WWE star Torrie Wilson, and Jennifer Lopez.

