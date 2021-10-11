Called willing to advance in the 2024 presidential election, these are the rows of treasures of Prabowo Subianto





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Gerindra Party Secretary General Ahmad Muzani said: Prabowo Subianto will run in the presidential election or the presidential election of 2024. “I say, 2024 Pak Prabowo, God willing, will advance in the presidential election. His progress is due to massive demand from all of us, people’s expectations are high, development must continue, our ideals as a party have not been realized, “Muzani said in a statement in Jakarta on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Prabowo is now Minister of Defense in the cabinet of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi-Ma’ruf Amin. If it is true that he will compete in the 2024 presidential election, then this will be the third time Prabowo has competed as a presidential candidate. As a public official, the former commander of the army’s strategic reserves command also reported his assets to the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). Reported from https://elhkpn.kpk.go.id/, Prabowo last reported its assets in December 2020. Its total assets were recorded at around Rs2 trillion, or to be exact, Rp. 2,029,339,519,335. Its assets include land and buildings of Rp 275.3 billion. Details: -Land and buildings covering an area of ​​841 square meters / 580 square meters in South Jakarta City, No Deed Grant, worth Rp 32.6 billion -Land area of ​​48,970 square meters in Bogor, self-produced, worth Rp 9.7 billion. – Land area of ​​8,905 square meters in Bogor, self-produced, worth Rp 5.4 billion. -Land and building with an area of ​​8,365 square meters / 2,175 square meters in South Jakarta, self-produced, valued at Rp 158.4 billion -Building area of ​​760 square meters in Bogor, self-made, worth IDR 5 billion – Land area of ​​2,100 square meters in Bogor, self-produced, worth Rp 45 billion -Lands and buildings with an area of ​​1 square meter / 180,000 square meters in Bogor, self-produced, worth IDR 15 billion -Land and buildable area of ​​1 square meter / 61 square meter in Bogor, self-produced, valued at IDR 400 million -Lands and buildings with an area of ​​10,000 square meters / 800 square meters in Bogor, self-produced, worth IDR 3 billion -Building area of ​​500 square meters in Bogor, self-made, worth Rp 500 million Prabowo is also known to have assets that come from the ownership of transport equipment and machinery worth 1.2 billion rupees. Here are the details: – 2005 Toyota Alphard, self-made, worth IDR 400 million – Handcrafted 2007 Honda CR-V car valued at IDR 130 million – 1994 Land Rover, self-made, worth 50 million IDR – 1980 Toyota Land Cruiser, self-made, worth IDR 50 million -Mitsubishi Pajero 2000, self-made, worth IDR 175 million – Handcrafted 2002 Suzuki motorcycle worth IDR 3.5 million – Handcrafted Toyota Lexus 2002 car valued at Rs 400 million – 1992 Land Rover, self-made, worth IDR 50 million Prabowo’s next assets also came from other mobile prices of Rs 16.3 billion. Then securities worth 1,700 billion rupees. Cash and cash equivalents worth Rp 2.5 billion and other assets of Rp 40 billion. During this time, Prabowo also has a debt of Rp 8 billion. So, if totaled, the current price of his wealth is recorded at 2,029 trillion rupees. Read also : Observer says Prabowo’s chance of winning 2024 presidential election is absolute FRISKI RIANA

