Donald Trump, United States | Comes with a warning of potential ‘shock forces’ for Donald Trump





– We will have a “shock squad” of 20,000 people ready.

NEW YORK (Netavision): Steve Bannon, a former Donald Trump adviser, says the Republican Party will be ready with thousands of “shock forces” when Trump or other Republicans storm the White House again as as president.

Watch the video of the statement in the “Bannon War Room” podcast:

Alleged delays in Trump’s agenda

In an interview with NBC News, Bannon said that one of the main challenges Trump faced when he became president was filling thousands of bureaucratic positions fairly quickly and with the right people.

To read also: Corona Panic: – It was all the idea of ​​Ivanka Trump

According to Bannon, Trump’s plans were delayed because he couldn’t fill the 4,000 federal jobs available to him fast enough and for many employees the learning curve was too steep because they didn’t know Washington well. .

Read also

Now the tube has a completely different sound: – This is why we need Donald Trump’s shock forces to break the state

Bannon says that mistake will not happen again, if and when Republicans return to power in the White House.

To read also: Trump: – I’m going to crush him like I crush anyone else

“If you want to take over and dismantle administrative authority, you have to have shock forces ready and ready to take on the task immediately,” Bannon said. NBC News.

Read also

It’s the nightmare scenario if Trump becomes president again in 2025

Bannon has always had a close relationship with Trump, having become Donald Trump’s campaign leader in August 2016. After winning the election, Bannon was given a special post of chief strategist and permanent member of the National Council of United States Security, until he was removed from the board in April 2017.

Read also: I broke up with Trump – I received a “devil’s letter” from the family

Read also

Corona Panic: – It was all Ivanka Trump’s idea

When Donald Trump stepped down as president in January this year, one of the last things Trump did was pardon his former chief strategist, who was later charged with fraud.

To read also: Spinville demands the pardon of Trump: – Demands $ 2 million

Clear victory in 2022 and 2024

Bannon’s statement that the party should be prepared with thousands of shock troops came during a speech at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington last week.

Read also

Melania should have had enough: – It’s over, it’s over

Bannon was invited to do so by an organization called the Association of Republican Presidential Appointments, which was formed to provide resources to Republican politicians who are able to hire people for federal positions.

Read also: Now the tube has a completely different sound: – That’s why we need Donald Trump

Bannon says in the interview that they want to see well-formed groups ready to assume federal office when the next Republican president is elected.

Bannon is confident this will happen as early as 2024.

Read also

She opened up about Donald Trump’s nude photos – and now she absolutely wants to tell investigators everything

We will get a clear victory in 2022, and that’s just the start of the clear victory we will get in 2024. And this time we will be ready, we have the MAGA perspective and the MAGA guidelines and procedures, says Bannon, with a clear reference to Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again”.

Read also: Donald Trump’s niece with family sticks: – surely the dumbest of all

Read also

Trump: – I’m going to crush him like I crush anyone else

In an interview, Bannon also refers to winning the next election in 2024 as a “second term,” with clear reference also to the fact that he believes Trump will run in 2024 and also win a victory.

“Trump will be running again in 2024, without a doubt,” Bannon said in an interview. Newsmax summer.

To read also: Reveals: – This is why Donald Trump ended up in the hospital

– It’s so simple

In an interview with NBC News, Bannon said the plan was to have 4,000 people ready.

Read also: It is the nightmare scenario if Trump becomes president again in 2025

But on Bannon’s “War Room” podcast this week, he said it wouldn’t be enough to have a shock team of 4,000 ready when the next Republican president takes office. Bannon says the party will number up to 20,000 who will then be ready to assume federal office.

To read also: Melania should have had enough: – It’s over, it’s over

– What we hope we can do is build a base with people who can be available as a support device for politically appointed newbies. Bannon says it’s very easy to achieve the goals you set for yourself if you only know the rules.

Read also

Reveals: – That’s why Donald Trump ended up in hospital – so boring

According to Huffington Post There have been many strong reactions to Bannon using the word shock force. Shock Troop is an American term used to refer to special forces soldiers who perform complex emergency missions.

Read also

Donald Trump’s niece with family sticks: – surely the dumbest of all

Many would have found Bannon’s designation “extremely disturbing,” especially in light of the uprising against Capitol Hill on January 6 of this year.

– Critics say Bannon’s reference to shock forces that “will dismantle the state” sounds like a call for an undemocratic coup, he wrote. Huffington Post.

Also read: She spoke about the nude photos of Donald Trump – and now she absolutely wants to tell investigators everything

Online newspapers would like to have more up-to-date opinions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brytfmonline.com/donald-trump-usa-comes-with-a-warning-of-potential-shock-forces-for-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos