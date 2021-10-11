Hong Kong now under full control of Xi Jinping’s regime

All semblance of opposition and autonomy have been stifled in the city I love

Exactly four years ago today, I was refused entry to the city that had been my home, where I began my career as both a journalist and human rights activist. I had lived in Hong Kong for the first five years after the transfer, from 1997 to 2002, and left believing that one country, two systems worked.

Indeed, in Hong Kong, I had led campaigns for freedom for other struggles in Asia, demonstrations for East Timor and religious missions from Hong Kong to Timor-Leste in transition and refugees along the border between Thailand and Burma. So, for me, Hong Kong was a place from which I would fight for the freedom of others in Asia. It didn’t occur to me that I would end up fighting for Hong Kong freedoms.

On October 11, 2017, about 20 years after arriving in the city, I was turned back to Hong Kong Chek Lap Kok Airport and was told, by order of the Chinese Communist Party regime, that I was unwelcome.

Get UCA news delivered to your inbox Thank you. You are now subscribed to the daily newsletter

Compared to everything that has happened in Hong Kong since, this incident is irrelevant. But it symbolizes one of the first warning signs of Beijing’s intention, one of the first signs that one country, two systems were under pressure, a warning that I wish the free world had taken more. seriously.

While there were other cases to follow, including Human Rights Watchs executive director Ken Roth, American journalist Michael Yon and Japanese city councilor Kenichiro Wada, as well as the expulsion of the Financial Time Asia editor-in-chief Victor Mallet I was probably the first foreigner, certainly Westerner, to be deported with such publicity.

Of course, I had no idea what was to come. As I boarded the plane after being briefly detained, questioned, and escorted to the plane by at least six immigration officers, I asked the only remaining immigration officer: is this dying? one country, two systems? I asked. Does it mean a country, a system?

Since that day four years ago, this incident has become insignificant as Hong Kong’s freedoms and autonomy have been shattered.

He looked at me pleadingly. Please I’m just doing my job, I can’t comment, he replied.

I know. And thank you for treating me well, I said, as they handled my eviction with typical Hong Kong courtesy.

But having been kicked out of Myanmar twice (I try not to make it a habit), I couldn’t let the unreasonableness of the system go by, so I said: It’s a sad day. It’s sad for me personally, but even sadder in terms of what it means for Hong Kong.

With a little hint of emotion in his eyes, my only companion remaining before getting on the plane, a Hong Kong immigration officer replied: Yes. It’s a sad day. The officials, I felt, didn’t like to kick me out but just followed orders.

Of course, since that day four years ago, this incident has become insignificant as Hong Kong’s freedoms and autonomy have been shattered.

Under the draconian national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong without any local input on July 1 last year, former lawmakers, pollsters and activists were arrested and jailed for daring to hold primary elections for to choose the candidates of the camps of the democracy to the elections of the Legislative Council. ; new regulations have been imposed that effectively exclude any Democrats from standing for election; district councilors resigned and went into exile for fear of arrest for refusing to take an oath of allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party; and the entire pro-democracy camp was kicked out of the Hong Kong legislature.

Hong Kong is now under the total and absolute control of the Xi Jinping regime, with all semblance of opposition and autonomy stifled.

The murder of Apple Daily the only Chinese-language pro-democracy daily that remained broke my heart more than my own refusal to enter Hong Kong. For over a year, I wrote regularly for Apple Dailys English language section. I’ve posted my last piece as usual on June 16, the day before the police raid. It was never published and the newspaper died a week later.

Over the past year or more, most of my friends in Hong Kong have found themselves either in jail, on trial, awaiting trial, keeping their heads down, or in exile.

In recent months, the repression has intensified. Almost every day, I receive news of arrests, closures of civil society groups or of a new repressive law. The assault on civil society is particularly intense with the dissolution of one of the largest civil society groups, the Civil Human Rights Front, the largest teachers’ union, the Professional Teachers Union, and the closure of 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund as well as the silence of speech therapists who wrote children’s stories about sheep and wolves. It just illustrates the absurd insecurities of the Chinese regime and their ridiculous accomplices in Hong Kong.

The repression of Denise Ho by the HongKong Arts Center, the closure of Bleak House Books, thedeparture of Steve Vines after 35 years, it all symbolizes the closure of Hong Kong.

Over the past year or more, most of my friends in Hong Kong have found themselves either in jail, on trial, awaiting trial, keeping their heads down, or in exile. It is the tragic transformation of Hong Kong from a global city in Asia and one of its most open societies to a place of fear and repression.

Four years after my refusal to enter Hong Kong, my heart is more broken than ever for the city I love and yet more determined than ever to support the fight to liberate this great city where I started in life.

I know I will never be able to visit Hong Kong or China again until there is regime change in Beijing. This is why I am more determined than ever to fight for such a change.

* Benedict Rogers is the co-founder and CEO of Hong Kong Watch, vice-president of Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, an advisor from the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) and an advisor from theStop the Uyghur genocide campaign.The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.